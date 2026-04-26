NBK has successfully transformed customer engagement data and insights derived from social media platforms into actionable tools that support business growth

The Bank remains committed to developing an integrated customer experience model centered on unifying communication and service channels, while leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) announced that it has won the “Fueling Your Growth” Award as part of the 2026 Emplifi Excellence Awards, one of the leading global awards recognizing institutions at the forefront of customer engagement and data intelligence.

NBK’s recognition by Emplifi, a global leader in social media marketing and digital engagement management, reflects its success in the strategic deployment of advanced digital solutions, transforming customer engagement data and insights derived from social media platforms into impactful tools that support business growth, strengthen market presence, and enhance customer retention.

This recognition also reflects NBK’s commitment to developing an integrated customer experience model centered on unifying communication and service channels, while leveraging AI-driven insights, social intelligence, and data analytics to deliver a seamless and effective banking experience across all digital touchpoints.

The “Fueling Your Growth” Award by Emplifi is granted to institutions that demonstrate a clear ability to accelerate business growth through the integrated use of the platform’s solutions in customer engagement analytics, digital campaign performance measurement, operational efficiency enhancement, and the seamless integration of marketing and customer service channels.

The annual Emplifi Excellence Awards aim to highlight brands and institutions that adopt best practices in leveraging digital solutions to achieve outstanding performance in customer engagement, innovation, and operational efficiency. Winners are selected by a judging panel comprising Emplifi executives alongside leading international industry experts.

According to findings from Forrester’s Global Total Experience Index, companies that successfully deliver on their brand promise through consistent experiences across all customer touchpoints are better positioned to outperform competitors, achieving revenue growth of up to 3.5x, while significantly enhancing customer loyalty and retention. These insights underscore the importance of adopting a unified experience strategy that integrates social media, e-commerce, and customer service as a key driver of business success.

NBK’s recognition with the “Fueling Your Growth” Award from Emplifi marks a new addition to the Bank’s distinguished track record of international accolades, reaffirming its position as a leading financial institution in adopting global best practices in digital transformation and customer experience. This achievement supports the Bank’s long-term strategy and reinforces its pivotal role in advancing the banking sector in Kuwait and the wider region.

For more information on the winners of the 2026 Emplifi Excellence Awards, please visit the following link:

The Emplifi Excellence Awards 2026 | Press Release