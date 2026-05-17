Kuwait City – With the approach of Eid Al-Adha, Gulf Bank has announced the availability of new banknotes of various denominations across In all bank branches except the following: Jahra Cooperative Society, Fahad Al-Salem, and Mansouriya, allowing customers to conveniently obtain fresh banknotes traditionally distributed during Eid celebrations.

New banknotes are available at most Gulf Bank branches, while customers can also obtain them through Interactive Teller Machines located at the Main Branch on Mubarak Al Kabeer Street, Crystal Tower, Al Adan, Al Salam, Jabriya, Fahaheel Xcite, Mishref, Shaab, Al Fanar Mall, Abdullah Al Salem, and Sabah Al Ahmad, Alkhiran Mall , Hawalli,And Sabahiya. Note that the new banknotes will be available on ITM devices starting May26.

Through its branches, Gulf Bank is providing new Kuwaiti dinar banknotes in denominations of KD20, KD10, KD5, KD1, in addition to KD 0.500 and KD 0.250, while Interactive Teller Machines provide the first four denominations to help meet the increased demand for smaller notes during the Eid season.

In addition, Gulf Bank continues to offer convenient digital solutions through its mobile banking application, including the WAMD and Pay Link services, enabling customers to transfer money quickly and securely through simple steps within the application.

Starting from the first day of Eid, Gulf Bank will also activate the Eedeti service on its mobile banking app, allowing customers to send digital Eid gifts to up to five recipients at once, providing a convenient way to share the joy of Eid with family and friends.

Gulf Bank also encourages parents to take advantage of this occasion to promote a culture of saving among children by motivating them to set aside part of their Eid money. The bank offers a wide range of savings accounts designed to support different financial goals, including the neo Children’s Savings Account, which is specifically designed for children and young customers. Through Gulf Bank’s extensive network of ATMs, children can conveniently deposit their Eid money, helping them develop positive saving habits from an early age.

About Gulf Bank:

Gulf Bank is one of the leading conventional banks in Kuwait with KD 8.0 billion in total assets as of 31 March 2026 and provides a wide range of services including consumer banking, wholesale banking, treasury, and financial services through its large network of 45 branches and over 260 ATMs in Kuwait.

For more information, please visit www.e-gulfbank.com