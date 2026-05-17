In a pioneering move to foster direct communication with clients, partners, and media representatives, Mazaya Developments organized a comprehensive field tour across its major projects in the New Administrative Capital. The tour highlighted the company’s construction milestones, execution rates, and the stringent quality management systems applied across its portfolio.



In a real estate market first, attendees—including a large group of clients and journalists—utilized the New Capital’s Monorail as their primary mode of transportation. The itinerary allowed participants to view the Gemini Red project, strategically located between the Egypt Mosque and Justice City stations, and The Rook project, situated between the Arts and Culture Arts and Government District stations. This innovative approach provided a real-world experience connecting Mazaya’s developments with the New Capital’s modern transport network, underscoring the company’s vision for smart cities and sustainable mobility.



During the tour, Mazaya Contracting—the construction arm of Mazaya Developments—emphasized that its role extends far beyond standard construction. The company focus is on delivering fully operational, high-efficiency products driven by an integrated ecosystem of innovative planning, meticulous material management, rigorous quality testing, and seamless cross-disciplinary engineering coordination.



Eng. Ahmed Shams, CEO of Mazaya Contracting, stated during the site visit that the company partners with top-tier consultants and design firms across various disciplines. By implementing a precise pre-planning system and securing construction materials well in advance, Mazaya ensures steady execution rates unaffected by market fluctuations or supply chain disruptions. Shams also highlighted several advanced engineering features, including ground floor heights ranging from 5.65 to 6.5 meters for maximum operational flexibility, and optimizing commercial and plaza spaces to eliminate wasted technical areas.



Furthermore, Shams confirmed that all projects are equipped with robust operational infrastructure, including backup power generators capable of running the buildings at full capacity during power outages. This is complemented by massive water reservoirs and advanced safety systems utilizing "Fresh Air" and "Positive Pressurization" technologies. To attract major global brands and institutional investors, the projects feature spacious underground parking lots accommodating 230 to 250 vehicles, alongside comprehensive technical logs documenting all material tests, approvals, and certifications.



Detailing construction updates, Shams revealed that the Gemini Red project has achieved a 50% completion rate, while the Gemini Blue project stands at 40%. Both projects are witnessing accelerated construction schedules, with thousands of daily working hours powered by a workforce exceeding 10,000 workers, technicians, and engineers. Both developments feature distinct architectural designs, including expansive service terraces on main facades and 3D architectural facades engineered to maintain visual identity alongside maximum operational efficiency.



Meanwhile, construction at The Rock project has reached 70% completion, with all concrete works fully finalized. Teams have already commenced interior finishes, facade installations, and electromechanical (MEP) works. "The Rook" integrates smart operational systems across all units, utilizing premium finishes and advanced insulated glass solutions for thermal and acoustic efficiency to guarantee long-term sustainability.



Turning to Norm, the company's latest flagship project, Shams confirmed that on-site mobilization commenced in January 2026. Excavation teams have cleared approximately 38,600 cubic meters of soil, completed land leveling, and conducted 15 soil-boring tests at a depth of 30 meters to determine soil bearing capacity for structural designs. Having reached the rock bed level, current works focus on securing final permits and initiating shoring works. Excavation is expected to wrap up within 3 to 4 months, paving the way for concrete structure works to proceed at the same rapid pace characterizing Mazaya’s portfolio.



Concluding the tour, Shams reiterated Mazaya’s commitment to advancing construction across all four projects simultaneously with uncompromised performance. By delivering developments that blend engineering excellence, operational efficiency, and long-term investment value, Mazaya continues to solidify its prominent position within the Egyptian real estate market and the New Administrative Capital.