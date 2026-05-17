Manama – Mazad, Bahrain’s leading digital auction and marketplace platform and a Mumtalakat portfolio company, hosted an introductory workshop for its employees highlighting the National Project “Lamea”, which aims to discover, upskill, and spotlight elite youth talent.

This initiative reflects Mazad's commitment to placing young national talent at the heart of its operations, as Mazad operates with a Bahrainisation rate of 90%, and youth making up 70% of its workforce. Furthermore, the company goes beyond employment by actively investing in its people's professional development and fostering a work environment that supports growth and continuous learning. The result is a team that drives the company's success and strengthens its position in Bahrain's growing digital economy.

On this occasion, Nezar Habib, CEO of Mazad, praised the active role of the National Project “Lamea” in empowering national talent in the Kingdom of Bahrain and providing both the public and private sectors with qualified professionals who are ready to take leadership positions and drive change and transformation within their organisations, which aligns with Mazad’s human capital objectives. He stated: "At Mazad, we firmly believe in the capabilities of Bahraini youth and fully support them. We are also aware that the success of our employees drives the success of the company as a whole, and that’s why we are continuously committed to encouraging and empowering our team to engage with the finest training programmes that sharpen their skills and develop their capabilities. When our employees grow, the company grows with them, and when they succeed, their success is reflected in everything we build together, driving further impact for the Kingdom of Bahrain."

The workshop was delivered by Sana Mayoof, Memberships Officer at Lamea Association and included a comprehensive overview of the programme, its objectives, and methodology, as well as the eligibility and selection criteria. Sana praised Mazad’s initiative in hosting this workshop as she stated: “The National Project “Lamea” offers a wide range of opportunities to its participants, driving positive impact on their leadership skills and professional and personal development. We are pleased to see Mazad's commitment to encouraging its employees to participate in this program, which will undoubtedly enhance their professional development and pave the way for their future success.”

The National Project “Lamea” was established in 2021 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, and it is managed by Lamea Association, Bahrain’s flagship national platform to discover, upskill, and spotlight elite youth talent. The Project aims to identify, nurture, and inspire a new generation of exceptional young talent, motivating them to elevate their performance across various fields. Furthermore, “Lamea” further seeks to develop youth skills through high-level training and real-world challenges that mirror the demands of the future, while spotlighting the capabilities and talents of its participants through the diverse opportunities, all in support of Bahrain's comprehensive development journey.