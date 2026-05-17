Zain KSA, the leading digital services provider, announced that it has obtained the Managed Security Operations Center Tier 2 (MSOC Tier 2) license from the National Cybersecurity Authority. The achievement reflects the company’s commitment to supporting national efforts to strengthen cybersecurity, while reinforcing its role as a leading digital enabler contributing to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Through the license, Zain KSA will provide advanced services in managing and operating cybersecurity operations centers in line with the highest national regulatory and technical standards. This will enhance enterprises’ readiness to address cyber threats, supporting a secure and trusted digital environment across the Kingdom.

The achievement represents a key pillar of Zain KSA’s strategy to actively contribute to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation by delivering an innovative and secure digital ecosystem that prioritizes cybersecurity. It also contributes to safeguarding national digital achievements and ensuring their sustainability, while further strengthening Zain KSA’s position as a preferred cybersecurity provider and the digital partner of choice for enterprises in the Kingdom.

The achievement complements the company’s ongoing efforts to advance its cybersecurity governance and operational excellence. Zain KSA has established a fully integrated Security Operations Center compliant with the requirements of the National Cybersecurity Authority. It has also implemented advanced policies and procedures aligned with national frameworks and deployed the latest monitoring, analysis, and proactive threat-response technologies.