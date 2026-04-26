Ajman, UAE : Thumbay Healthcare today marked another major milestone in its journey of clinical innovation with the inauguration of two landmark facilities at Thumbay Medicity, Al Jurf, Ajman — a state-of‑the‑art Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) unit at Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital, and the ultra‑premium Royale Presidential Suite at Thumbay University Hospital.

The inauguration was held on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 11:00 AM, in the gracious presence of Chief Guest H.E. Yousef Mohammed Ali Al Nuaimi, Deputy Chairman of Emirates Health Services (EHS), Dubai, UAE who formally opened both facilities.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, H.E. Yousef Mohammed Ali Al Nuaimi was personally escorted by Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President – Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group, on a guided tour of the new facilities, where he viewed the HBOT chamber and the Royale Presidential Suite firsthand and interacted with the clinical team.

Speaking at the occasion, H.E. Yousef Mohammed Ali Al Nuaimi shared his appreciation for the Group’s contribution to the country’s healthcare and academic landscape. “We are happy to see how Thumbay Group has grown in the field of education and healthcare, and you have our full support at Emirates Health Services,” he said, commending the leadership for consistently raising the standard of patient care in the UAE.

The dual launch reflects Thumbay Healthcare’s focus on strengthening specialized clinical services while elevating patient experience to new standards of comfort, privacy, and premium care.

The newly introduced Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) unit brings a highly specialized treatment modality to the region. HBOT is widely recognized for its effectiveness in accelerating healing across a range of conditions, including chronic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, post‑surgical recovery, and radiation injuries. It is also increasingly used to manage neurological conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, post‑concussion syndrome, sleep disorders, learning difficulties, and cerebral palsy.

Alongside this, the Royale Presidential Suite at Thumbay University Hospital introduces a new benchmark in luxury healthcare. Designed for patients seeking exclusivity, comfort, and privacy, the suite combines world‑class medical care with a refined hospitality experience — Tailored for VIP patients, international visitors, and those who expect more than conventional hospital care.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President – Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group, said: “This launch represents how healthcare is evolving — it is no longer just about treatment, but about delivering outcomes with experience, dignity, and precision. With Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, we are bringing advanced healing solutions that significantly improve recovery timelines. At the same time, the Thumbay Royale Presidential Suite reflects our commitment to redefining patient care by integrating clinical excellence with personalized comfort. Together, these additions strengthen our vision of building a comprehensive Academic Health System that leads not just in capability, but in patient experience.”

Thumbay Healthcare, the largest private academic healthcare network in the UAE, continues to integrate education, healthcare, and research across its ecosystem. The launch of these new facilities further reinforces Thumbay Medicity’s position as a leading destination for advanced treatment, rehabilitation, and premium healthcare services in the region.

The event marks another milestone in Thumbay Group’s journey of innovation and growth in the UAE’s healthcare landscape.

To book appointments, visit www.thumbayuniversityhospital.com