Saud Al Mazrouei: Hamriyah Free Zone will continue to provide advanced infrastructure and incentives, reinforcing its position as a preferred destination for industrial and logistics investments.

Michel Aziz: Eurogulf Transformer is adopting an advanced industrial expansion strategy in the UAE, driven by the latest technologies and equipment.

The new expansion is more than two times the size of the company’s current manufacturing footprint.

Increased production of power and distribution transformers to meet rising demand from energy and infrastructure projects.

Sharjah: Eurogulf Transformer FZE, a manufacturer of power and distribution transformers, has announced plans to expand its industrial facilities in Hamriyah Free Zone in Sharjah, with a new investment of nearly Dh60 million.

The move will raise the company’s total investment in the free zone to around Dh100 million, in response to growing regional demand for energy and infrastructure solutions.

The new expansion is designed to significantly strengthen production capacity within an integrated industrial complex

covering a total of 350,000 square feet, more than two times the existing manufacturing footprint of 150,000 square feet.

The new facility will enable increased output of Power transformers and the development of higher-capacity up to 220 KV Voltage class, supporting the needs of power, industrial and marine projects. The company is also focusing on delivering specialised solutions tailored to local and regional market requirements.

Integrated industrial ecosystem

H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, visited the new industrial facility, where he toured the production lines across various stages. The plant is equipped with advanced testing systems in line with international standards, covering both routine and specialised transformer testing.

During the visit, company officials outlined Eurogulf’s integrated manufacturing model, starting from design and development through to testing, installation and maintenance, as well as its future expansion plans aimed at meeting rising demand.

Al Mazrouei said Hamriyah Free Zone Authority will continue to provide advanced infrastructure and investor support, positioning HFZ as a preferred destination for industrial and logistics investments. He expressed pride in seeing more manufacturers placing their trust in the free zone as a base for their growth and expansion.

He added that Eurogulf Transformer’s expansion is a testament to the attractiveness of the free zone’s comprehensive operational environment, including modern infrastructure, efficient logistics and connectivity to ports and airports.

Al Mazrouei noted that the authority is embracing a long- term strategy to enhance its facilities and services in line with investor expectations while supporting their contribution to the national economy.

operations and benefit from the zone’s strategic location and proximity to regional and global markets.

The authority, he said, is committed to supporting long-term industrial development in the emirate by strengthening innovation and sustainability in manufacturing projects and building strategic partnerships with leading companies that contribute to economic diversification and job creation.

Advanced industrial expansion

For his part, Michel Aziz, Managing Director of Eurogulf Transformer FZE, said the expansion is part of the company’s short- and long-term strategic vision to advance industrial growth in the UAE through the adoption of the latest technologies and equipment.

He explained that the new facility will specialise in the manufacture of high-voltage power transformers in the 132kV and 220kV classes, strengthening the company’s position in the high-voltage transformer segment and enhancing its ability to meet the requirements of large-scale energy projects across local and regional markets.

Michel Aziz added that the move is expected to increase the company’s production capacity two times higher than the existing capacity. He said the advantages offered by Hamriyah Free Zone, including advanced industrial infrastructure, integrated logistics and administrative services, and a strategic location linked to ports and airports, are key drivers supporting Eurogulf’s expansion plans.

He noted that this environment enables the company to efficiently reach regional and global markets and respond to the needs of its clients, which include government utilities, oil and gas companies, electrical contractors and energy sector operators.

He said Eurogulf is committed to delivering customised solutions tailored to client requirements, supported by advanced manufacturing systems and rigorous testing processes accredited by leading international laboratories. This approach, he added, ensures product reliability, high performance and long-term value while helping to reduce operational failures.

Expanding markets and workforce

The new expansion is also expected to create additional employment opportunities. The company currently employs 256 staff and aims to further strengthen its capabilities to serve existing and future markets, including the UAE, GCC countries, Asia, Africa, the wider Middle East, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Eurogulf primarily targets the utilities and energy sectors, supporting electricity companies, transmission and distribution network operators and large-scale energy projects, thereby reinforcing its position as a specialised technical partner in this vital sector.

Diverse client base

The company’s client portfolio includes several leading entities in the utilities and energy sectors, such as Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Sharjah National Oil Company (SNOC), and

Saudi Electricity Company (SEC).

The expansion comes as Hamriyah Free Zone Authority continues to position itself as a key industrial hub supporting major energy and infrastructure projects while strengthening value chains linked to heavy industries in the UAE.

With the authority maintaining a competitive and investor-friendly business environment, companies operating in the free zone are increasingly seeking to expand their regional and global footprint, contributing to sustainable economic growth in the UAE and across the wider region.

Photos: During the visit

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com