Dubai, UAE: Builder.ai® has entered into a region-wide partnership with Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, the UAE telecoms pillar of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), aimed at empowering small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) with a digital first future that is accessible, cost-effective and efficient.

etisalat by e& will offer its large base of existing SMB clients access to Builder.ai’s Studio Store®, an ever-increasing catalog of app starter kits (web and mobile) that are designed to enable SMBs to grow and manage a digital-first experience for their customers and businesses without needing to code or hire a developer.

As kick-off, Studio Store will be offering a selection of ready-to-go apps, such as local delivery apps that can be delivered to customers in less than 72hrs. This will result in bringing more businesses online faster and at a fraction of the cost of building from scratch. Studio Store makes selling to an ever-mobile customer base effortless, and retailers can showcase their goods and services with a scrollable carousel, while offering a wide range of secure payment methods. The app includes features that will handle most e-commerce experiences, along with full-circle support to keep the app updated and the cloud needed to run the app and scale the business. BuilderStudio Store can also serve as a base to which customers can add features from Builder Studio® to further customize their app over time.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, Small and Medium Businesses, etisalat by e& said, “Working with Builder.ai gives us the opportunity to support our customers gain access to ready-to-go app solutions, making it easier for them to grow their digital footprint. Through our partnership, we are helping small and medium businesses become digitally native from driving superior customer experience through to boosting operational efficiencies. Our partnership reinforces our commitment to digitally empowering people and societies so that we can accomplish more together.”



Sachin Dev Duggal, Co-Founder and Chief Wizard, Builder.ai, said, “Our partnership with etisalat by e& highlights our commitment to the UAE as we endeavor to grow our presence in digitally unique markets. We believe that every business should be empowered to unlock its true potential, and with our Studio Store offering and etisalat by e&’s vast reach, we look forward to inspiring small business owners and entrepreneurs to find more impactful ways to scale their businesses and engage with customers in an ever-evolving omni-channel world. Our mission is to digitize millions of small medium sized businesses with this strategic initiative and align with UAE’s vision of 2030.”

About Builder.ai:

Builder.ai® is the next generation app development platform for every idea and company on the planet. The AI-powered assembly line fuses together Lego- like reusable features, using Building Blocks™ automation to reduce human effort, leveraging a verified network of experts to vastly extend development capabilities, and producing apps at almost zero failure rate that are multitudes cheaper and faster than traditional software development.

Led by serial entrepreneur Sachin Dev Duggal, Builder.ai is reshaping how software is built and operated with a suite of products and services, including BUILDER STUDIO, BUILDER CLOUD, BUILDER CARE, BUILDER NOW, BUILDER HIVE, STUDIO STORE and STUDIO RAPID. In 2020, Builder.ai was awarded 'Hottest AI Startup' at the Europas for Europe's successful tech start-ups and Best COVID-19 Innovation-Recovery at CogX and awarded 'Visionary' in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multi-experience Development Platforms. Builder.ai is headquartered in London, supported by employees and hubs in Delhi NCR, Singapore, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Sophia Antipolis, and Dubai.

For more information, visit www.builder.ai.

BUILDER.AI and BUILDER are trademarks of Engineer.ai Corp. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

About etisalat by e&, UAE

‘etisalat by e&’ is the brand representing the UAE telecoms pillar of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group). In line with its refreshed strategy, etisalat by e& is on a mission to unlock shareholder value, deliver outstanding customer experiences and drive optimal business performance.

Taking advantage of the age of ‘connectivity renaissance’, etisalat by e& will grow core and digital services, by enriching consumers’ value propositions with digital services that cater for consumers’ new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond basic telecom services, including areas like gaming, health, and insurance. Etisalat by e& will also continue to act as the trusted partner and advisor of enterprises by enabling their connectivity and beyond connectivity requirements

Bolstering its leadership position as the digital telco that is a customer champion in a hyper-connected digital world, etisalat by e& will pivot new, sustainable demand in future-forward spaces like private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about Etisalat UAE, please visit https://eand.com/en/telecom.jsp

