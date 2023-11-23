Dubai: etisalat by e& led a roundtable discussion at the ITU World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) in Dubai, exploring the theme “Navigating the Future: Sustainable Network in the Age of 5G Advanced”.

The WRC-23 is currently underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 20 to December 15, organised by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority. It brings together national government authorities, telecommunication regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders for pivotal policy and technical regulatory discussions on a global scale.

etisalat by e&’s roundtable provided a platform for experts to explore the evolution of 5G in the UAE, covering 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G Standalone (SA), and the transformative journey towards 5G-Advanced network capabilities. Participants engaged in insightful discussions, sharing perspectives on the industry’s advancements and the role of 5G in shaping the future of connectivity. A highlight of the roundtable was the focus on sustainability initiatives, aligning with etisalat by e&'s commitment to the net neutrality targets of the UAE. The discussions showcased how etisalat by e& is actively contributing to the country's sustainability goals and provided a preview of the initiatives that will be showcased at the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP28) in Dubai.

“etisalat by e& is proud to lead conversations on sustainable networks and their crucial role in shaping our digital future. The roundtable provided an opportunity for collaborative dialogue on the evolution of 5G and our collective commitment to sustainability, highlighting etisalat by e&’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the continuous evolution of telecoms in the UAE and beyond,” said Khalid Murshed, CTIO at etisalat by e&.

As part of e&’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitment to create a greener tomorrow, e& will introduce recycled ‘Green SIM Cards’ ahead of COP28 for its UAE customers. Manufactured from recycled consumer electronics, the new cards are more environmentally sustainable than traditional cards with lower carbon footprint.

In a major technological advancement announced at GITEX Global 2023, etisalat by e& set a global milestone in 5G downlink speed of more than 13 Gbps, continuing to push performance with this major advancement in the 5G network and maintaining UAE's position as the fastest mobile nation in the world.

etisalat by e& has further elevated connectivity in the UAE by making the commercial 5G SA network available for all mobile users. For the first time, mobile users will be able to use a complete Stand Alone 5G network providing access to higher uplink speeds, improved device battery life, and faster connectivity to the network. This follows the successful 5G SA service launch for Fixed Wireless Users (FWA) at the start of 2023, providing consumers access to a reliable nationwide standalone network allowing for seamless voice and data services across the country.