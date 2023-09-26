Abu Dhabi, UAE: etisalat by e& has unveiled its latest innovation in the world of mobile gaming with the launch of Arena Challenge, an online platform powered by OnMobile Global's groundbreaking social cloud-gaming platform, ONMO.

Arena Challenge offers instant access to established game titles without the need for downloads. Users can co-play live with friends and participate in competitions in the form of battles and tournaments.

Users can sign up and log in through Google, Facebook, or even their phone numbers to get access to thousands of short game moments from fun casual games like Subway Surfer, Hitmen Sniper, Cut The Rope: Magic, Lara Croft, and many more.

The platform caters to the growing popularity of short-format content and mobile gaming, with features that include instant access to incredible game moments and challenges, immersive social experiences with friends, and competitions in the form of battles and tournaments.

The service also offers AI-powered analytics to enhance the overall gaming experience and social features, allowing users to connect with friends and build a gaming community.

"With its unique features and unparalleled gaming experience, we believe that Arena Challenge will revolutionise the mobile gaming industry and set a new benchmark for gaming services,” said Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer of etisalat by e&.

Users can subscribe to Arena Challenge through several service apps, digital channels, and SMS with AED 30 subscription pack. Additionally, customers will receive 1GB of dedicated data monthly for the Arena Challenge, with top-ups also available at AED 5 and AED 15.

Biswajit Nandi, Chief Business Officer of OnMobile, said: "We are thrilled to support etisalat by e& in launching Arena Challenge, a revolutionary mobile cloud gaming platform that brings together the best social gaming and AI-powered analytics. We look forward to working closely with etisalat by e& to bring this unique gaming experience to its customers."

Arena Challenge is the latest addition to etisalat by e&'s growing gaming services portfolio, including Arena Play, Arena Pro, and Arena Esports. With Arena Challenge, etisalat by e& aims to offer its customers an unmatched gaming experience through the first-of-its-kind cloud gaming platform.

