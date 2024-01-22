EtihadWE's Exhibition Presence Supports its Commitment to UAE's 2051 Food Security Strategy

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) showcased its experience in providing innovative and sustainable solutions to support the agricultural sector in the UAE, through its participation in the first edition of Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition. The event, organized by the Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Livestock - Sharjah, took place at the Expo Al Dhaid from January 18 to 21, 2024.

EtihadWE's participation aligns with its goals to achieve food security in the UAE, supporting the national strategy 2051 for this sector, and its commitment to aiding local farmers by offering innovative water and electricity services.

Engineer Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of the company, stated, "Etihad Water and Electricity's participation in the inaugural Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition was an opportunity to connect with farmers, understand their requirements and needs, thereby supporting the company's efforts in this area and reflecting its commitment to providing innovative and sustainable water and electricity services to this sector.”

Al Ali referred to the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to support the electricity costs for farm owners in the northern Emirates, announced a few weeks ago. This initiative encourages citizen farmers to engage in agriculture, contributing effectively to achieving the UAE's food security targets. He affirmed that the company is currently working on launching initiatives and offering sustainable solutions to reduce groundwater wastage and increase reliance on desalinated water.

On the first day of the exhibition, Etihad Water and Electricity was awarded by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, for its active participation in the exhibition and continuous support to the agricultural sector by providing services at reasonable prices and the highest levels of efficiency and quality. The Department of Agriculture and Livestock in the Emirate also commended the company for its role in this field.

About EtihadWE:

EtihadWE was established in 2020 under the Federal Decree-Law No. (31) of 2020 to carry out the duties assigned to The Federal Electricity & Water Authority at that time. It is wholly owned by the Emirates Investment Authority and is mandated to meet the needs of the northern emirates of electricity and desalinated water. EtihadWE seeks to become global leader and achieve the highest levels of excellence in the field of services it provides, achieve sustainability, reduce waste in natural resources, launch institutional initiatives aimed at supporting economic sustainability and preserving the environment, in addition to fulfill its social responsibilities.