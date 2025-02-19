​​​​​Etihad Cargo has transported over 500 tonnes of fresh flowers from Nairobi to Europe for Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, leveraging its IATA CEIV-certified FreshForward product to ensure pristine delivery.

​​​​​Etihad Cargo has transported over 500 tonnes of fresh flowers from Nairobi to Europe for Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, leveraging its IATA CEIV-certified FreshForward product to ensure pristine delivery. The carrier operated four dedicated flower charters for Valentine's Day and facilitates the export of approximately 95 tonnes of flowers weekly from Kenya via passenger and freighter services.

In addition to flowers, Etihad Cargo supports the export of perishables such as fruits, vegetables, and meat from Africa, using advanced cool chain technologies to maintain freshness and quality.

Etihad Cargo will expand its African network in 2025 with new routes to Algiers, Tunis, and El Alamein, increasing bellyhold capacity and strengthening connectivity across key markets.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has demonstrated its commitment to supporting global trade with the transport of over 500 tonnes of fresh flowers from Nairobi, Kenya, to key markets in Europe for Valentine's Day and European Mother's Day. Leveraging its state-of-the-art cool chain solutions, including its IATA CEIV-certified FreshForward product, Etihad Cargo has ensured the efficient delivery of some of the world's most sought-after blooms.

Kenya is one of the largest exporters of cut flowers globally, and Etihad Cargo has played a key role in meeting the heightened demand for flowers during peak seasons. Ahead of Valentine's Day, the carrier operated four dedicated flower charters, moving 510 tonnes of flowers from Nairobi to destinations across Europe, including the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Additionally, with four weekly flights to Nairobi, including three passenger flights offering bellyhold capacity and one dedicated freighter service, Etihad Cargo facilitates the export of approximately 95 tonnes of flowers from Kenya every week, ensuring consistent support for the global floriculture industry.

Among the blooms transported are premium big-head roses, including High and Peace, Cappuccino, Cabaret, Topaz and Roseberry, as well as mixed selections tailored to meet the preferences of European markets. These flowers are expertly handled, with temperatures maintained between 2–8°C during transit, ensuring their freshness upon arrival. Specialised thermal covers and real-time IoT sensors further ensure the integrity of the shipments, mitigating risks and safeguarding the flowers' delicate nature.

Etihad Cargo is also actively supporting the export of other perishables from Africa via its FreshForward product. From Nairobi, the carrier transports a wide range of fresh fruits and vegetables, contributing to Kenya's position as a leading exporter of agricultural goods. In South Africa, Etihad Cargo facilitates the movement of approximately 72 tonnes of fresh fruits, vegetables, and meat to the UAE and beyond every month, supporting the country's thriving agricultural and livestock sectors. These shipments benefit from the same advanced cool chain technologies that ensure optimal freshness and quality throughout their journey.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo at Etihad Cargo, commented: "Etihad Cargo is proud to support the floriculture industry, which plays a vital role in connecting producers in Africa with consumers worldwide. The demand for flowers peaks during celebrations such as Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, and Etihad Cargo's FreshForward product is designed to provide world-class cool chain solutions, ensuring flowers arrive fresh and vibrant. Through Etihad Cargo's extensive network, advanced facilities, and dedicated expertise, the carrier is committed to connecting key markets and supporting the growth of global trade."

Etihad Cargo's IATA CEIV-certified FreshForward product ensures that flowers and other perishable goods benefit from state-of-the-art cool chain infrastructure at the carrier's Abu Dhabi hub. The facility features temperature-controlled storage and advanced technologies, such as IoT-enabled sensors and predictive analytics, enabling proactive risk management and maintaining optimal conditions throughout the supply chain.

While Valentine's Day saw a surge in flower shipments, the carrier is also gearing up to support the upcoming European Mother's Day, with flowers continuing to be exported from Nairobi and beyond. The carrier's extensive network of over 85 destinations, combined with 41 passenger flights across Africa and two weekly freighter services to Nairobi and Johannesburg, ensures the carrier can meet the needs of its African customers and partners.

In 2025, Etihad Cargo is set to expand its African network with the launch of new passenger routes to Algiers, Tunis, and El Alamein. These new destinations will increase bellyhold capacity, boost connectivity across the continent and support the growing demand for cargo services between Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.

