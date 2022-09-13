From 10 October, Etihad Cargo will offer 30 tonnes of additional cargo capacity to China with the introduction of twice-weekly passenger services to Guangzhou

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, will reinforce its commitment to the China market with the introduction of an additional 30 tonnes of belly capacity via two new weekly direct passenger flights to Guangzhou from 10 October, subject to regulatory approvals.

With this latest addition to the carrier's network, Etihad will become the first international airline to operate long-haul passenger and cargo services to the top three Chinese gateways since the start of the pandemic.

In July, the carrier announced the introduction of direct passenger flights to Beijing, bringing the total number of direct passenger and freighter flights for China to 15. With the introduction of an additional two direct passenger services per week to Guangzhou using a two-class Boeing 777, Etihad Cargo will offer 1,520 tonnes of total cargo capacity into and out of China per week.

In addition to offering cargo capacity on passenger flights, Etihad Cargo also operates six Boeing 777-200 freighter flights for Shanghai and five dedicated freighter services for Hong Kong per week.

Martin Drew, Etihad Aviation Group's Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo, said: "China remains a key strategic market for Etihad Cargo. The Chinese market contributes over 20 per cent of the carrier's cargo operations, and Etihad Cargo is further reinforcing its commitment to the market by expanding operations into Guangzhou. This is the latest step in Etihad Cargo's commitment to its customers, providing more capacity along key routes to enable greater cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and China."

Etihad Cargo exports a wide range of products from China to the UAE, Europe and the US, with electronics being the most widely transported product.

Earlier this year, Etihad Cargo launched a dedicated Mandarin version of the carrier's website and booking portal, making the booking process easier for customers located in China. The carrier continuously explores opportunities to make the booking process faster and more convenient and will adapt its network to add more capacity to meet its customers' needs.