Flights to Boston expanding to daily from 01 November just six months after the airline’s first flight to the city

TORONTO, CANADA -Toronto Pearson Airport welcomed the arrival of Etihad Airways' first Airbus A350 on Sunday, October 27, 2024, marking a further upgrade to the national airline of the UAE’s daily services between Abu Dhabi and Canada.

The new aircraft extends the guest experience with its state-of-the-art design and Etihad’s latest cabin interior, representing Etihad’s ongoing commitment to offering a world-class travel experience for passengers flying between Canada and the UAE.

Meanwhile, Etihad starts daily flights to Boston, USA from 01 November, some six months after it opened the Massachusetts route.

Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De said: “We have seen significant demand on our Boston and Toronto routes. This expanding capacity gives our North American corporate and leisure travelers greater choice and flexibility when planning trips to the UAE and beyond to the Gulf region and the Indian subcontinent.”

The airline now flies 42 times a week to North America: twice daily to New York JFK, and daily to Boston, Chicago, Toronto and Washington DC.

Guests flying stateside can take advantage of the new US Customs and Border Protection facility at Abu Dhabi, streamlining the immigration process and ensuring a hassle-free journey.

Etihad’s complimentary stopover programme means travellers can turn their layover into a memorable stay with up to two free nights at premium hotels in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the city’s growing appeal as a must-visit destination.

“The introduction of our A350 to Toronto and expanding to daily services to Boston reflect our ambitious growth plans in 2024, set to take another major leap at the end of November when we announce an exciting lineup of new destinations,” said De.

BOSTON

From 01 November, 2024. All times local

Flight Frequency Departing Departure Time Arriving Arrival Time Aircraft EY 0007 Daily Abu Dhabi 09:30 Boston 14:40 B787-9 EY 0008 Daily Boston 16:10 Abu Dhabi 13:05 +1 B787-9

TORONTO

From 27 October, 2024. All times local

Flight Frequency Departing Departure Time Arriving Arrival Time Aircraft EY 0021 Daily Abu Dhabi 2:35 Toronto 8:15 A350-1000 EY 0022 Daily Toronto 14:20 Abu Dhabi 12:10+1 A350-1000

