Abu Dhabi, UAE, Etihad Arena, the ultimate entertainment destination on Yas Island, has officially partnered with the coveted Nowhere, speciality coffee and café located on Yas Leisure Drive. As Etihad Arena’s first partnership with a homegrown coffee brand with global ambitions, the collaboration underscores the venue’s commitment to championing local Abu Dhabi brands, while introducing Nowhere Café to a broader, international audience.

Marcus Osborne, General Manager of Etihad Arena, commented, “Abu Dhabi is home to an incredible community of ambitious, creative brands, and Etihad Arena is proud to be a platform that helps showcase them to the world. Partnering with Nowhere Café allows us to elevate the guest experience while celebrating a homegrown brand that embodies the energy, quality, and culture of the city.”

As the Official Coffee Partner of Etihad Arena, Nowhere will be serving its speciality coffee to guests within the arena. In addition, the collaboration will also introduce co-branded coffee kiosks and cups throughout the venue, bringing the Nowhere Café experience directly to guests.

Nowhere Café, said, "We’re truly honoured to be partnering with Etihad Arena—one of the region’s most iconic entertainment destinations. Representing Abu Dhabi as a homegrown brand, we see this partnership as a collaboration of shared values: bringing people together through exceptional guest experiences, community spirit, and the warmth of Emirati hospitality, with a commitment to craft, detail, and service, this collaboration gives us the opportunity to share our coffee but most importantly our culture, and our passion with a global audience through unforgettable events. We look forward to welcoming guests with warmth, generosity, and uncompromising quality—the essence of Abu Dhabi—at every moment inside Etihad Arena.”

The partnership reflects the spirit of the UAE, rooted in collaboration and shared progress. By working with homegrown brands like Nowhere, Etihad Arena supports a broader ecosystem where businesses can grow and connect with audiences both locally and beyond.

ABOUT ETIHAD ARENA

Etihad Arena is the Middle East’s largest multipurpose indoor arena and a signature venue for live entertainment in the United Arab Emirates. Set on the waterfront at Yas Bay on Yas Island, it accommodates up to 18,000 and hosts international concerts, sport and family shows with a flexible bowl that adapts to events of many sizes.

Operated by OVG Middle East, with Etihad Airways as naming rights partner, the arena works with Ethara as lead promoter and production partner to bring major live experiences to Abu Dhabi, evidenced by multiple industry accolades and more than 420,000 guests in 2024.

Sustainability underpins operations through ongoing efficiency initiatives such as air to water technology and reusable cup programmes. As the indoor anchor for Yas Island, Etihad Arena complements the island’s outdoor festival venues.

ABOUT NOWHERE

Located on Yas Island, Nowhere offers a tranquil and refreshing escape—an invitation to pause and connect in the here, there, and nowhere. Established in 2022, the brand has remained dedicated to delivering high-end coffee, refined pastries and baked goods, and thoughtfully curated all-day dining experiences.

A homegrown Emirati brand from Abu Dhabi, Nowhere seeks to elevate the food and beverage landscape through design-led spaces, uncompromising product quality, and distinctive guest experiences. Its specialty coffee program features beans roasted locally, carefully selected and prepared to highlight character, origin, and balance in every cup. Pastry and bakery items are crafted in-house by a team of talented artisans driven by a shared passion for raising standards and redefining everyday indulgence.

Rooted in the spirit of service, the brand embodies Emirati culture through generosity and hospitality. With a deep understanding of guests’ expectations in taste and style, Nowhere remains focused on creating value every day—quietly confident, consistently refined, and always guest-first.