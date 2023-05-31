Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has been named Environmental Airline of the Year 2023 for the second year running in the prestigious Airline Ratings awards.

The awards, which acknowledge the best of the aviation industry, and ranks airlines on their innovation, route networks and safety score against a strict assessment criteria, recognised Etihad for its commitment to sustainable aviation through innovation and collaboration, along with its dedication to drive change and results from Abu Dhabi, or the world.

As well as being crowned Environmental Airline of the Year, Etihad took third in Airline Ratings’ ‘Top 10 Airlines’ award, which critiques airlines on comfort, innovation, value and safety across Economy, Business and First Class.

Etihad's sustainability strategy is focused on achieving emissions reductions through in-sector measures, aligning with industry roadmaps and frameworks, collaborating with UAE industrial ecosystems, and remaining transparent and proactive regarding sustainability issues within the aviation industry.

In its most recent sustainability report released in May 2023, Etihad announced it had achieved a 26% reduction in CO2 emissions per Revenue Tonne Kilometre (RTK). This achievement is underpinned by Etihad’s flagship sustainability initiatives, including the Greenliner programme which uses the airline’s fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners as flying test-beds, as well as the Sustainable50 A350-1000.

Antonoaldo Neves, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “We take great pride in reducing our CO2 RTK by 26 percent. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and efforts of our team to drive our sustainability agenda and we thank them for their contributions. I am also very proud of our overall achievements, which go beyond delivering direct Co2 reductions but explore innovative solutions to the broader challenges facing aviation sustainability, as you can see in our annual report.”

Airlineratings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas, said: “Etihad Airways has demonstrated its leadership in the push for sustainable flight with its Greenliner Boeing 787 program and last year with its Sustainability50, A350 aircraft. In every aspect, Etihad Airways staff and management are committed to reducing the airline’s CO2 footprint and it shows. The rallying phrase is a million things count in reducing emissions and thus the focus is all-consuming. The airline’s Sustainability Report 2021-2022 demonstrates the potential advancements to be made in sustainable aviation by a wide range of initiatives.”

Etihad’s 2023 sustainability achievements:

26% reduction in CO2 emissions per Revenue Tonne Kilometre (RTK)

5 A350 aircrafts joined the Etihad fleet

Planted 68,916 Mangrove trees as part of Etihad Mangroves Forest project

Recycled over 29,000 plastic bottles by employees with DGrade

Saved 770,000+ litres of water from waterless bus washing

3,700+ tonnes CO2 offset by guests

Operating over 40 ecoFlights in 2022

4.9m+ carbon neutral air kilometres flown by guests

Announced new circular economy dining service

An expansion on the brand’s green loyalty offering with Corporate Conscious Choices

Continued developing the Sustainable Aviation Fuel roadmap

Operated the first Etihad NetZero* flight powered entirely by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Book & Claim

For more, see Etihad’s full sustainability report here: https://www.etihad.com/content/dam/eag/etihadairways/etihadcom/Global/pdf/etihad-sustainability-report-2022.pdf