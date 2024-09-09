Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways and Be Relax, the world's leading airport spa brand, are proud to open a new location inside the Etihad Lounge at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi (AUH). It is the first time that the two brands are partnering together. Situated in the newly inaugurated Terminal A, this innovative spa offers a unique and convenient wellness experience for discerning travelers passing through this global travel hub.

The new spa at AUH is not just a place to unwind—it embodies the shared vision of Be Relax and Etihad Airways to make wellness a cornerstone of the travel experience. Accessible to both Etihad Lounge guests and all passengers passing by, Be Relax Spa invites everyone to experience the next level of in-transit relaxation without the need for advance booking or exclusive membership.

Turky Al Hammadi, Director of Product and Hospitality at Etihad Airways, said: “Whether departing from Abu Dhabi or connecting between two flights, we’re delighted to welcome our guests to enjoy the Be Relax Spa located at our premium Lounge. When it comes to pampering, our partners, Be Relax are experts at creating an indulgent and rejuvenating spa experience. The services are flexibly timed to allow our guests to make the most of their time at the airport and arrive at their destination feeling relaxed and refreshed.”

Etihad’s Guests flying in The Residence and First class can enjoy a complimentary spa service when they fly, while all guests are invited to enjoy the facilities when they travel.

The spa experience is further elevated by exclusive partnerships with two renowned brands: Valmont, a distinguished name in luxury skincare, provides exclusive products and facial treatments, while Philip Martin's, a premium Italian brand renowned for its olfactive expertise, offers top-tier body and hair care services.

Additionally, travellers can enjoy Be Relax’s signature chair massages, full-body massages, hair care, nail care, barber services, Experience Showers by BODYFUL, and unique Sophrology sessions in collaboration with Ressource Paris.

This collaboration is poised to set a new standard in travel wellness, as it brings ultimate comfort by combining lounge and spa experiences. For Be Relax, it is a first-of-its-kind concept.

“I am thrilled by this strategic partnership. Our expertise in travel wellness combined with the premium Etihad Lounge sets the tone for a new chapter in Be Relax’s journey,” said Frederic Briest, CEO and Founder of Be Relax. “As we celebrate our 20th anniversary this year, this project couldn’t have come at a better time. It not only opens new horizons for our brand but also showcases the future of travel wellness to the world.”

At the core of the Be Relax mission is a commitment to making wellness an integral part of daily life. With nearly 40 spas worldwide, Be Relax is dedicated to developing treatments, products, and a community prioritizing self-care and well-being. The beauty of Be Relax offerings lies in their accessibility, designed to accommodate even the tightest schedules. Whether it’s a quick 15-minute chair massage or a more indulgent full-body treatment.

All travelers are invited to visit the Etihad Spa by Be Relax, conveniently located in Terminal A, between the C & D departure concourses, next to Gate C27 and adjacent to Etihad’s Business Lounge. The spa is open 24/7, offering round-the-clock relaxation and wellness services to all.

