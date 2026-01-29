Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ethara, the promoter of the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, has been named Promoter of the Year at the annual F1 Promoter Awards in London on January 28, honoured for staging the best event of the 2025 season.

The Promoter of the Year award is voted for by Formula One management and is given to the promoter who produced the best all-round event in 2025 and embodied the F1’s mission to deliver the world’s greatest live entertainment spectacle.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “We are proud to be recognised as Promoter of the Year in such a competitive field of promoters. This award is a testament to the strength of the Ethara team who are delivering our vision to become a regional powerhouse in live entertainment. We will continue raising the bar and pioneering unforgettable experiences for fans from around the world.”

Recognising Ethara’s award as Promoter of the Year, Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “2025 was another incredible year from start to finish for Formula 1, and at the heart of this success were our 24 promoters, who worked tirelessly to deliver the ultimate race weekend experience for our fans. As the sport enters its next generation in 2026, we have a responsibility to continue breaking barriers and setting a high standard for others to follow. I want to thank all our promoters for their hard work and innovation and encourage them to keep developing their events in 2026 and beyond. Congratulations to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as well as to all the other winners and nominees at today’s awards.”

In 2025, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hosted the dramatic three-way F1 Drivers' World Championship showdown, with Lando Norris claiming his first drivers' title. The event broke attendance records with 339,000 fans across four days, including 203,000 spectators at Yas Marina Circuit, alongside 136,000 attendees across Emirates NBD After-Race Concerts and the Yasalam Official After-Parties featuring eight headline acts. Expanded access brought fans closer to the action with two public pitlane walks, new FAB Track Walks, and a Podium Party that invited fans to celebrate on the track, creating an iconic moment befitting the season finale.

The Promoter of the Year award is the latest in a series of accolades for the event, following the 2024 Best Event Spectacle award that celebrated the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for delivering outstanding off-track entertainment.

Since its debut in 2009, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has established itself as the region’s biggest entertainment weekend, combining elite sport with large-scale entertainment, drawing thousands of international visitors each year and showcasing the emirate to millions of viewers worldwide.

The 18th edition of the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place from 3rd to 6th December 2026, bringing the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship season to a close in Abu Dhabi once again.

ABOUT THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

A standout fixture on the Formula 1 calendar since its inaugural race at Yas Marina Circuit on 30 October 2009, the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has served as the season finale since 2014. The race is renowned for its unique twilight format, remaining the only day-night Grand Prix on the calendar. The event sets benchmarks for fan experience, live entertainment and hospitality, with the record-breaking attendance of 339,000 in 2025 reflecting its growing global appeal.

More than a race, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix blends elite motorsport, music and culture in an iconic setting on Yas Island - the leading tourism and entertainment destination. The acclaimed Yaslam presented by e& entertainment programme features four nights of After-Race concerts and Official After-Parties, with electrifying performances of international stars wrapping up each day of the event at Etihad Park.

Offering unparalleled value and extending the fan experience far beyond the circuit, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket inclusions provide complimentary access to Abu Dhabi’s premier attractions, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Seaworld Abu Dhabi, WarnerBros. Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, TeamLabs Phenomena and Qasr Al Watan.

This year’s event will be the 18th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, taking place from Thursday, 3rd December to Sunday, 6th December. abudhabigp.com

ABOUT ETHARA

Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, is shaping the future of live entertainment in the Middle East. Headquartered on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company delivers and commercially represents marquee events such as the Formula 1®️ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, while also staging festivals and concerts with leading international artists. Ethara operates some of the region's most iconic entertainment venues, including Yas Marina Circuit and Yas Conference Centre. Through OVG Middle East (a joint venture with Oak View Group) the company also manages Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, Zayed Sports City, and the House of Sustainability. ethara.com

