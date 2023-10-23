Part of Ethara’s strategic commitment to talent development in the region

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ethara, the region’s leading entertainment, event management and venue operator powerhouse, has today announced the launch of its pioneering programme, Khibrah, which translates to ‘experience’. The programme is designed to empower and nurture young, dynamic, and talented UAE Nationals within the entertainment, motorsport, event, and venue operator sector. Building on the rich legacy of Ethara, Khibrah is a commitment to shaping the future of the industry and supporting the next generation of Emirati talent.

The initiative features a one-year employment programme aimed at cultivating the leadership capabilities, skills, and knowledge of young Emirati graduates and UAE Nationals aged between 21 and 28, with a new group of aspiring event professionals joining the Khibrah programme each year.

Offering a unique opportunity to gain valuable experience and explore a career path within the event, motorsport and venue operation industries, the programme provides comprehensive training and exposure to the inner workings of the sector, ensuring Khibrah helps bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical expertise.

Ahmed Lari, Chief Corporate Services Officer at Ethara, expressed his enthusiasm for the programme: “We are pleased to launch our new initiative, Khibrah, as part of our ongoing commitment to nurturing Emirati talent and contributing to the growth of the events and entertainment sectors in the UAE. Ethara’s legacy is built on delivering unforgettable experiences, and with Khibrah, we aim to empower the next generation of industry leaders who will continue to deliver on our mission and make moments that matter.”

As part of its ongoing strategic vision to support the regional economy, Ethara recognises the importance of Emiratisation and is dedicated to contributing to the UAE Government’s mandate of boosting the share of UAE National youth in the workforce. Khibrah aims to fulfil the aspirations of young Emiratis and increase Ethara’s Emiratisation target, while equipping them with core business knowledge and skills.

Ethara recognises that its people are the driving force behind a commitment to delivering unrivalled experiences for fans. To ensure the highest standards of excellence and innovation, the company places great emphasis on cultivating a team with certain key qualities, including a strong work ethic, effective communication skills, adaptability, inventive thinking, and a sense of accountability.

The Khibrah programme represents Ethara’s dedication to driving Emirati talent forward and fostering an even brighter future for the UAE’s entertainment and event industry. To get in touch, email khibrah@ethara.com.

About Ethara:

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, owns and manages an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com

