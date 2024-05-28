15th edition of Yas in Schools STEM-learning program marks 1 million hours of student learning since its launch in 2010

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ethara and ADNOC have renewed their long-standing partnership for the ADNOC Yas in Schools national program and inaugurated the world’s first dedicated F1® in Schools facility – the ADNOC Yas in Schools Experience Centre.

This state-of-the-art venue, based at the home of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, is designed to host schools from across the UAE as part of this national academic program — with the backdrop of the world-famous Yas Marina Circuit track providing a unique inspiration to the fondly dubbed ‘Engineers of the Future’ Centre.

Now in its 15th edition, the Yas in Schools program, marks 1 million hours of student learning since 2010, with 58,330 students from 1,123 schools nationwide having participated since 2019. As a youth-focused initiative which provides students a pathway into a project-based STEM learning program, it allows participants six years and older to apply their skills within science, technology, engineering and mathematics to design their own F1-inspired racing brand and build a model racing car to compete in the national finals held at the end of each school year.

Saif Al Falahi, Executive Vice President of ADNOC Group Business Support and Special Tasks, said: "The success of the Yas in Schools program is testament to ADNOC’s commitment to investing in the learning and development of our children, particularly in STEM education. We are very pleased to extend our partnership with Ethara and inaugurate the first F1 dedicated experience centre that will provide students with new and exciting challenges, stimulate creative thinking and encourage them to explore STEM career pathways.”

The 2024 Yas in Schools program has more than 20,000 students participating across its Formula Ethara, F1 in Schools and 4x4 in Schools categories, with the interest and engagement in STEM learning at an all-time high in the region. The partnership extension will see program updates to further empower UAE students within STEM across evolving and emerging technologies such as AI, with the Yas in Schools Experience Centre serving as the programs research and development hub.

Ali Al Beshr, Motorsport Development Executive Director, Ethara, said: “It’s fantastic to see the ADNOC Yas in Schools national program continue to thrive in the region with the continued support of ADNOC. The ADNOC Yas in Schools Experience Centre offers all the resources and the perfect opportunity for students to harness and demonstrate their STEM learning skills amid a unique and inspiring setting.”

The new facility, officially inaugurated on Thursday by ADNOC and Ethara, will see student teams working in partnership with experts in the field to prepare for the upcoming Yas in Schools National Finals Presented by ADNOC from June 20 to 24, 2024 at the iconic Yas Island track.

Organizers of the Yas in Schools program also unveiled the new National Finals trophies, with one team from each STEM competition set to lift the coveted prize at this year’s nationwide finals.

In 2023, three teams triumphed at the national event; Aeolian Racing – JSS International School, Ecolyte – Horizon International School Dubai and Hermes Racing – Raha International School Abu Dhabi, each earning their place to represent the UAE at the F1 in Schools World Finals, slated to take place in November 2024.

For more information, please visit: https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/yas-in-school

About Ethara:

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, owns and manages an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com

About the ADNOC Yas in Schools Experience Centre:

The ADNOC Yas in Schools Experience Centre is set against the backdrop of the iconic Yas Marina Circuit Formula 1® racetrack and empowers students to explore the inspiring world of engineering and STEM, supported by incredible state-of-the-art resources and technology. A word first STEM education facility, being the only Formula 1® racetrack with such a venue and unforgettable challenges including Formula Ethara, F1 in Schools and 4x4 In Schools. Combining education with the excitement of being at the heart of a world-class motor racing circuit.