Abu Dhabi: Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel, a distinguished symbol of Emirati heritage and luxury, has announced its participation in the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes, France, taking place from December 2 to 5. This renowned global platform for luxury travel provides Erth Abu Dhabi, represented within the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism stand (1-H161), the opportunity to showcase its unique offerings and connect with global partners seeking extraordinary travel experiences.

On this occasion, Alina Abramovich, Director of Marketing at Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel, said: “The ILTM Cannes is a key event that brings together leading brands in the luxury travel sector and esteemed travel advisors from around the world to build new partnerships with industry leaders.

"We are delighted to have Erth Hotel represented within the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism stand, reaffirming our commitment to promoting the UAE as a premier destination for travelers seeking exceptional experiences and sharing the essence of authentic Emirati hospitality with the world,” she explained.

Alina added, “Erth Hotel’s presence at ILTM Cannes will offer a platform to showcase the charm and uniqueness of the property as an exceptional gateway to discovering world-class Emirati culture and hospitality. We will highlight our luxurious accommodations, bespoke services, and unique cultural experiences that position the hotel as a standout in the luxury travel market.”

Ahmed Alsharabasy, Head of Sales at Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: “We are excited to connect with industry professionals and promote Abu Dhabi as a destination that combines culture, luxury, and extraordinary experiences.

"This event is an excellent opportunity to strengthen our relationships within the global luxury travel community and invite more travelers to discover the unique story of Erth Abu Dhabi—a story that seamlessly blends rich Emirati traditions with modern luxury,” he concluded.

Erth Abu Dhabi is a luxury hospitality and leisure destination in Abu Dhabi, combining traditional Emirati heritage with modern design. It offers a wide range of amenities, including luxury accommodation, world-class dining options, and extensive leisure facilities. The hotel stands out for its sports facilities, event venues, and lush landscapes, making it a preferred choice for both tourists and residents. Erth Abu Dhabi focuses on health, wellness, and cultural connection, often hosting events and exhibitions celebrating the UAE’s history and values, attracting both leisure and business travelers.

