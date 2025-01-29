As part of the expansion, Batelco has deployed Ericsson’s latest energy-efficient and capacity-boosting radio access network products.

Batelco has upgraded its Ericsson Mediation platform to the latest cloud-native technology to support advanced applications like 5G Standalone and Internet of Things use cases.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, have announced the expansion of Batelco’s mobile broadband network to enhance its 4G and 5G capabilities by strengthening its network coverage and capacity across Bahrain. This expansion highlights the commitment of both companies to providing advanced digital services to consumers and enterprises, ensuring a boosted connectivity user experience.

As part of this expansion, Batelco has deployed Ericsson's latest radio access network (RAN) products, such as Massive MIMO antennas, and modernized its Ericsson Core network infrastructure to the latest network function virtualization infrastructure (NFVI) release, incorporating capacity expansions to meet the growth in both voice and data traffic.

By integrating innovative and energy-efficient solutions such as dual-mode triple band radios and Interleaved AIR 3218, Batelco can reduce the overall space required and load on its towers with up to 20 percent energy savings, while enhancing overall network performance.

Batelco has also modernized Ericsson Mediation to the latest cloud-native technology, which is designed to improve operational efficiency and meet the increasing data demands of consumers. The enhanced mediation capabilities support various applications, including Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G Standalone use cases, providing the flexibility and scalability needed for reliable and future-ready network services. The new cloud-native Ericsson Mediation platform will enable Batelco to streamline operations and optimize resource utilization. This future-proof platform supports modern interfaces and data attributes while accelerating the development of data pipelines, ultimately ensuring a rapid time-to-market.

Rashed Mohamed, Batelco Chief Technology Officer, says, "This network expansion is a testament to our dedication to delivering cutting-edge digital services and the best possible user experiences to our customers. Our ongoing collaboration with Ericsson strengthens our network coverage and capacity across the Kingdom and empowers us to meet the growing connectivity demands in Bahrain seamlessly."

Nicolas Blixell, Vice President and Head of Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: "The latest network expansion with Batelco represents another successful milestone in our partnership. By leveraging our cutting-edge technology, we are facilitating a strengthened digital infrastructure in Bahrain and an enhanced connectivity experience for Batelco’s consumer and enterprise customers."

This expansion reflects the long-standing partnership between Batelco and Ericsson, demonstrating their joint commitment to introducing the latest telecommunications technologies in Bahrain. By prioritizing advanced digital services, both companies aim to deliver exceptional connectivity solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers and enterprises in the Kingdom.

