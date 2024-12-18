Ericsson and AXIAN Telecom, two global leaders in technology and digital inclusion, have partnered to digitally upskill young people in fields like 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things through the Ericsson Educate platform.

This collaboration is testament to both Groups’ long-standing commitment to digital inclusion bringing together AXIAN Telecom’s insight into local community needs and Ericsson’s extensive experience in educational initiatives.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and AXIAN Telecom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at exploring opportunities for collaboration to digitally upskill young people across the African countries where both companies operate.

This partnership leverages the Ericsson Educate program, part of Ericsson’s Connect To Learn initiative. Together, the companies aim to provide access to quality educational content while fostering crucial 21st-century digital skills for the future workforce. Ericsson’s Connect to Learn program has already reached over 485,000 students across 43 countries to date, and this collaboration aims to further enhance digital inclusion through education.

The Ericsson Educate platform, offers students a wide range of learning opportunities in areas such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), automation, cloud computing, and telecommunications. By completing these courses, students will acquire in-demand skills in today’s digital economy and earn digital credential badges showcasing their achievements.

AXIAN Telecom’s commitment to digital youth empowerment, will play a pivotal role in this partnership, focusing on equipping young adults with the skills needed. As part of this, AXIAN Telecom will emphasize training university students across Africa, aligning with the target of Ericsson Educate’s programs, and strengthening its ongoing initiatives at universities in the region.

Ericsson, globally recognized for its expertise in the field of technology, ensures that this partnership will provide the most up-to-date training content, guaranteeing top-quality education for the youth in these markets. By working together, Ericsson and AXIAN Telecom are committed to delivering the best tools and training to help students succeed in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

In each country where this partnership will be deployed, AXIAN Telecom and Ericsson will collaborate with local partners to develop specific strategies tailored to the needs of youth in each market. This approach ensures the project’s sustainability and its relevance to the local context, helping drive long-term success in digital education.

During a visit by AXIAN Telecom to the Ericsson Imagine Studio in Kista, Sweden earlier this year, both companies’ leadership teams reaffirmed their shared vision of advancing digital inclusion through education, laying the groundwork for this strategic collaboration.

Ericsson’s collaboration with AXIAN Telecom follows its growing partnership to advance social impact. The partnership builds on previous successes, including the successful Connect to Learn collaboration with AXIAN Telecom’s subsidiary Yas Sénégal, launched earlier this year with the Senegal Ministry of National Education. This program created a digital educational ecosystem in five public elementary schools, paving the way for further initiatives like this MoU.

Hassan Jaber CEO of AXIAN Telecom, says: “Our partnership with Ericsson marks a transformative step in fostering digital education across Africa. By combining AXIAN Telecom’s deep understanding of the needs and dynamics of local communities with Ericsson’s educational platforms, we are equipping students with tools to navigate and lead in the digital age. Together, we are empowering a generation of innovators who will drive Africa’s progress. This exciting collaboration aligns with the recent launch of our unified brand for our mobile businesses - Yas - a brand designed to resonate with youth and embody a positive, optimistic affirmation of saying YES to every opportunity. Yas marks a significant milestone for the AXIAN Telecom Group, showcasing our achievements across Africa to date while underscoring our strategic vision for sustainable growth.”

Majda Lahlou Kassi, Vice President and Head of Ericsson West Africa & Morocco, says: “We are proud to partner with AXIAN Telecom on this significant initiative. Education is the cornerstone of progress, and by empowering students with essential digital skills, we are not only unlocking their individual potential but also contributing to Africa’s long-term socioeconomic development. Ericsson Educate will play a pivotal role in shaping the workforce of tomorrow, fostering a culture of innovation, and ensuring no one is left behind in the digital transformation.”

This MoU aligns with both companies’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and highlights their commitment to advancing education and digital inclusion in Africa.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT AXIAN TELECOM:

AXIAN Telecom is a pan-African telecommunications service provider operating in nine markets through its subsidiaries and affiliates in Tanzania, Madagascar, Togo, Uganda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Réunion, Mayotte, and the Comoros. It operates across three key business segments, providing mobile and fixed networks as well as digital infrastructure and mobile financial services.

AXIAN Telecom has unified its mobile network operators in Madagascar, Comoros, Senegal, Togo and Tanzania under a single brand, Yas, while its fintech operations in Tanzania, Togo and Senegal are now branded as Mixx by Yas. The Yas brand aligns to AXIAN Telcom’s aim to create a pan-African powerhouse which brings a more streamlined customer experience and innovations that are solutions driven with real impact.

Yas positions itself as a trusted partner, dedicated to helping customers unlock their digital potential. By uniting its operations under one brand, AXIAN Telecom can better serve its customers leveraging the combined resources and assets of a strong, unified pan-African business under one brand.

AXIAN Telecom is Africa’s 6th largest mobile operator serving more than 42 million customers and is a market disruptor, having expanded through active acquisitions and heavy network investments since 2015.

The group systematically ensure that its businesses have a sustainable and positive impact on the daily lives of millions of people.

Find more about AXIAN Telecom: www.axian-telecom.com