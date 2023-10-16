DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Epson, a global technology leader, announces its return to GITEX Global, the largest technology exhibition in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, for the 23rd edition from 16-20 October, 2023. Epson will showcase its sustainable solutions supporting the region’s key industries and will also unveil a series of A4 eco-friendly compact scanners.

Specifically designed for smaller offices, remote workers, and eco-conscious organisations, Epson’s new range of scanners will address changing needs for scanning with digitalisation being on the rise in the MENA region. Recent Epson survey findings reveal that 74% of IT decision makers and users see a high demand for new scanning technology due to digitalisation[1], a growth that is leading to the global scanner market potentially reaching USD $2.68 billion (AED 9.66 billion) by the end of 2023.[2]

With the region’s growth industries including healthcare, logistics, and financial services relying on different ways to scan documents , Epson has created a dynamic range of new scanning solutions (DS-C330, DS-C490, ES-C320W, ES-C380W), built with up to 30% recycled plastic and delivering lower energy consumption to save office space as well as power usage.

“GITEX is an ideal destination for regional IT decision makers to experience Epson solutions that deliver flexibility, efficiency, and impact in scanning, projection, and printing. Our new range of compact scanners are a sustainable option, helping companies digitalise especially in key industries such as healthcare, hospitality, public sector plus support to businesses of all sizes such as SMEs and different work models from remote to hybrid. Our scanning solutions help with many day-to-day tasks including scanning passports, receipts, invoices, cards among the many. .,” said Jason McMillan, sales director, Epson Middle East & Turkey.

Showcasing how its solutions address a broad array of professional needs, Epson will deliver demonstrations of its offerings for education, immersive experiences, art, textile, label and retail during GITEX 2023. In keeping with the sustainable theme, GITEX visitors can also experience the energy-saving and efficiency benefits of Epson’s Heat-Free printing technology without compromising on speed and productivity – including EcoTanks for home (L3560) and business (L6490), WorkForce Pro WF-C579R and WorkForce Enterprise​ AM-C4000​ and WorkForce Enterprise WF-C21000 D4TW.

Business Solutions

The new flexibility required across the region means companies can project, print, and scan using Epson’s solutions to support all kinds of work models, from in-person and remote to hybrid. Epson has also successfully created a next generation hybrid workspace in collaboration with Logitech and Microsoft using solutions such as short-throw laser display solution, premium network scanner, and small workgroup printer.Set to be revealed at GITEX 2023, the hybrid workspace delivers increased flexibility, efficiency, and sustainability for many industries. The solutions on display are the EB-810E, WorkForce DS-790WN, and WF-C5390DW.

Education Solutions

Within one of the MENA region’s major growth sectors, academic institutions can create a fully integrated solution for classrooms using Epson’s ultra-short distance projectors, education document cameras, scanners and printers. Epson’s education technology solutions being showcased are the interactive projector EB-1485Fi, , the WorkForce Enterprise AM-C5000 and WorkForce Pro C5890DWF printers, and DS-32000 scanner.

Immersive Experiences

The continued expansion of world-class professional sports and entertainment events taking place across the GCC and Africa is bringing in a greater demand for projection technologies and immersive retail experiences. As Epson aims to continuously innovate and expand in this sector, we will also be showcasing the world’s smallest 20,000lm laser projector, EB-PU2220B, with easy installation, light weight, and easy maintenance along with the ELPLX02S ultra short-throw lens for use in large spaces such as auditoriums, live events, concerts and conferences.

Art Solutions

Artists and photographers can benefit from Epson’s wide range of solutions whether they want to print or project their artworks, creating museum-quality works with Epson’s L8050, SureLab SL-D1000 or SureColor SC-P7500 photo printers. Art galleries around the world have been leaning towards immersive experiences using projection to transport visitors into a different world, using a combination of technology, creativity, and storytelling. Epson’s Expression 13000XL is a high definition A3 graphics scanner designed to meet the most demanding graphic arts applications and to create sharp, accurate and detailed scans across a variety of industries.

Textile Printing

Designers from the Middle East’s developing fashion sector are increasingly expanding their creativity using Epson’s digital printing technology. Dye-sublimation and direct-to-fabric printing technology enables new design techniques and prints anything on-demand in a sustainable way. Epson’s SureColor SC-F9400H is an innovative offering with textile printing up to 64 inches, allowing for smaller fabric test runs prior to the final result.

Retail

With new malls and storefronts on the region’s horizon, Epson’s business solutions for the retail industry are designed to create an engaging, effective customer service through flexible solutions. At GITEX 2023, Epson will showcase many Point of Sale (POS) printers at GITEX such as the TM-m30II-SL, TM-P20II and TM-m30III compact and fast receipt printers, DM-D70 USB customer display, TM-L100 label printer. Consumers these days are seeking interactivity that elevates their shopping spree into an immersive experience with the help of digital signage solutions, which continues to offer impressive tools for a more creative and personal approach by retailers.

Visitors can experience Epson solutions in Hall 4 stand H4-F20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre during GITEX, running from 16-20 October 2022.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion.

global.epson.com/

About Epson Middle East:

Epson Middle East oversees Epson’s operations in the Middle East markets, in close coordination with Epson Europe. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Epson Middle East works closely with a network of resellers and distributors across Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Qatar, Syria and Yemen, ensuring the availability of its wide, technologically-advanced product range to businesses and consumers in the region. www.epson-middleeast.com.

