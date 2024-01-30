Epik Foods, the UAE-based F&B group led by Ranya and Khaled Fadly, has strategically expanded into Saudi Arabia, starting with the capital, Riyadh. With its 10 million population and thriving F&B scene, Riyadh serves as the launchpad for Epik Foods’ regional expansion, followed by plans to launch in Jeddah in Q2 2024 and Khobar in Q3 2024. Entering the Saudi market aligns with the group’s regional expansion objectives to increase brand visibility and influence in a key regional market. With a portfolio of around 100 concepts after the consolidation of the established KR&CO, Sweetheart Kitchen, and Happy Platters Kitchens, and in partnership with Gulf Islamic Investments group (GII), Epik Foods operates virtual brands, dine-in restaurants, meal plans, and catering services.

The launch of Epik Foods in Riyadh has brought 13 wildly-loved concepts to customers in the capital through the opening of its first delivery-only kitchens located in Maseef and Olaya. Concepts available on delivery include Acai & Co, Avo & Co, Picante, Poke & Co, Wild Purple Acai, Training Day, CalculEat, Eggs & Co, Bagel & Co, and Healthy & Co. By adjusting its offerings to local tastes and dietary preferences, Epik Foods plans to make all 100 brands operational in Riyadh within the next six months.

Customers within the delivery radius of Al Muruj, Masiaf, Al Morsalat, King Fahd Neighbourhood, Al Olaya, Yasmin, Al Ta’awun, An Nakhil, Malqa, Narjis, Al Sulaymanaya, Aqiq, Al Mohammadiyah, Qurtubah, and Al Arid to name a few can now order Epik Foods’ concept through aggregators like Hunger Station, Jahez, the Chefz, Careem, To You, and Marsool.

Ranya and Khaled Fadly, co-Founders of Epik Foods said, "Together with GII, our approach to brand innovation and developing our concepts has been instrumental in our successful expansion into Saudi Arabia. We are excited to bring the loved and familiar Epik Foods experience to the heart of F&B in Saudi with the initial launch of 13 concepts. Riyadh, recognised as the culinary trendsetter, boasts a vibrant and dynamic F&B scene. With the largest consumer base in the country, it stood as the ideal city for us to introduce our innovative concepts. As we plan for further expansion into the Kingdom, our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences remains unwavering. We look forward to further growing our presence in Saudi Arabia through the launch of brick-and-mortar restaurants and innovative partnerships with local brands. This expansion is an ode to our dedication to providing diverse choices, engaging with the local community, and shaping the future of the culinary landscape in Saudi Arabia."

The Saudi expansion marks a pivotal move in Epik Foods' journey, bringing a diverse and innovative culinary experience to the capital of the country while paving the road for further expansion across the GCC.

About Epik Foods

Epik Foods emerged as a dynamic and multi-faceted F&B group that operates virtual brands, dine-in restaurant concepts, meal plan services, and catering services. With over 100 brands and 50 locations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, Epik Foods aims to elevate customers’ culinary experience and make every meal memorable. The F&B group is dedicated to unwavering quality, continuous innovation, and creating exceptional culinary journeys across the region.

https://www.epikfoods.com