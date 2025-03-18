United Kingdom: Enteq Technologies (Enteq), the specialist energy services engineering and technology company, today launches SABER Vertical, an advanced drilling solution designed to enhance efficiency and reduce operational complexity for vertical and top-hole drilling.

SABER Vertical extends the existing advantages of Enteq’s directional drilling rotary steerable system (RSS), The SABER Tool, to vertical drilling, offering a low-service requirement and modular design that minimises both equipment needs and overall costs.

In regions such as the Middle East and Africa, vertical wells are often drilled in remote and demanding environments, making traditional methods expensive and logistically complex. Engineered in response to market demand and industry challenges, this innovative solution provides operators with greater accuracy, control and wellbore stability, helping to deliver a lower total cost of ownership than other systems available today.

The modular design enables adaptability to multiple hole sizes, reducing equipment requirements and enhancing operational flexibility. Its optimised wellbore stability improves drilling accuracy and control, ensuring greater precision throughout the process. The solution is also low-risk and can be deployed globally in a variety of environments, making it a practical and scalable option for operators worldwide.

Andrew Law, CEO at Enteq, said: "SABER Vertical is the result of listening to our customers and understanding the unique challenges of the market. It is inevitable that incumbent solutions for these applications are expensive due to the required large tool size, limiting commercially suitable options available to the market. With its compact design and cost-effective nature, SABER Vertical delivers a much-needed alternative, helping operators improve efficiency without compromising on performance."

About Enteq Technologies

Enteq Technologies (Enteq) is the specialist energy services engineering and technology company best known for its revolutionary, field-proven SABER Tool (Steer-At-Bit Enteq Rotary Tool) directional drilling technology.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM, Enteq Technologies is a proudly independent UK and Houston-based engineering firm, world-renowned for its downhole high-temperature (HT) expertise.

The ingenuity of the SABER Tool approach lies in the application of proven, patented technologies in novel ways to achieve a sleek, elegant, and mechanically simple design, thereby improving reliability and project uptime versus traditional RSS (rotate steerable system) solutions.

The SABER Tool is field-proven and ready for commercial deployment. The Tool is set to drive operational efficiency across the world’s directional drilling applications, including hydrocarbon production, geothermal energy, methane capture and CCS (carbon capture and storage).

