Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain, today announced its Service Station of the Future is now open to the public at Expo City Dubai as part of Expo’s lasting sustainable legacy. This is in line with the Group’s plans to continue to contribute to the nation’s economic development and energy security in its next phase of growth.​

Expo City Dubai is now ready to host 145,000 residents and workers, becoming the UAE’s first 15-minute city (a cycle-friendly, traffic free suburb of Dubai's growing metropolis) with amenities in close proximity to the 85 start-ups and small businesses that occupies the commercial space later this year.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We are pleased to announce the opening of the innovatively designed Service Station of the Future to the public, which is part of Expo’s lasting sustainable legacy. Since it was unveiled, the service station supported the logistical needs of the entire Expo 2020 Dubai’s fleet ahead of and throughout the event. As Expo City Dubai welcomes a number of residents and businesses, we aim to meet the fuel and convenience needs of the public in the area. Furthermore, the service station, which is a true testament to our commitment towards sustainability, is aligned to the city’s environmental targets.”

Inspired by the UAE’s rich heritage in the form of its national tree, the Ghaf, more than 43,000m square of carbon-fibre has been used to construct the canopy in addition to 37 tonnes of carbon-fibre which was used to build the 133 multi-layer canopy frames that house clear, innovative leaf shaped Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) cushion canopies and are powered with more than 3,800 LED light modules.

The 5,841.87m square Service Station of the Future harnesses renewable energy through 283 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels installed to generate 143MWh of solar power, in addition to a 25m wind turbine, which will generate 12.7MWh of wind energy annually, within the 4.38km square World Expo site.

Since its unveiling, the Service Station of the Future has been recognised by multiple global and local bodies for its innovative design and sustainability features. In addition to being awarded the LEED Platinum certification – an internationally recognised building certification system from the US Green Building Council (USGBC) for its strong focus on renewable energy, water efficiency, energy savings, and reduction in CO2 emissions – the service station has also won a number of awards including The Architecture MasterPrize 2021, the Corporate Social Responsibility Award from Idea of the Year Awards, Sustainable Project of the Year and Innovation In Design awards from Design Middle East Awards. Most recently, the Service Station of the Future won the Arab Energy Efficiency Day Competition for ‘Best Energy Management Systems in Industrial Facilities’, which took place in Cairo, Egypt.

