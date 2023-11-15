Low energy consumption futuristic eLink station to contribute positively to the environment and the UAE’s sustainability agenda

Dubai, UAE: In line with its strategy to deliver world-class sustainable and integrated energy solutions, ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today introduced the first-of-its-kind in the world solar-powered fuel station – ENOC Link Solar-Powered Truck – which contributes to the acceleration of the UAE’s energy transition.

The announcement, made during the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2023, is in line with the Group’s commitment to support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which targets an energy mix that combines renewable and clean energy sources to meet the UAE’s economic requirements and environmental goals.

With the ENOC Link Solar-Powered Station, which comprises of batteries and solar panels, the whole system including pumps, metres, lighting, and air conditioning, will run on batteries powered through solar energy. Equipped with two dispensers allowing for fuelling of two vehicles simultaneously, the ENOC Link Solar-Powered Station has an aluminium tank capacity of 5,300 litres divided into two compartment which can carry and serve up to two different grades of products.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said: “ENOC Group has been at the forefront of delivering world-class sustainable and integrated energy solutions by investing in innovative technologies that supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. Today, we are introducing the ENOC Link Solar-Powered Truck – a first-of-its-kind in the world – which will revolutionise fuel distribution and contribute positively to the environment. As a leading integrated global energy player, we will continue to fuel innovation in line with the UAE’s larger goal of diversifying the energy mix whilst keeping the environment in mind.”

ENOC Group’s eLink station does not require assembly and can easily be deployed and relocated to different locations if needed, without any downtime. The station also includes vapour recovery systems to reduce emissions while loading from storage tanks. ENOC Link complies with the highest international safety standards including NFPA, ADR and UL. To minimise health and safety risks, all delivery staff are fully trained to follow strict safety and fuelling protocols.

Founded in 2019, ENOC Link is a fully owned subsidiary of ENOC Group, which was created as part of ‘NEXT’, the Group’s digital accelerator program. It enables refuelling and offers an end-to-end digital fuelling experience for consumers and fleet owners.

At the 25th edition of WETEX taking place from 15-17 November at Dubai’s World Trade Centre, ENOC Group is also highlighting recent achievements around its solar-powered service stations and showcasing a concept of its Hydrogen Fuelling Station as well as ENOC Link’s diverse fleet for portable and smart fuelling.

WETEX provides a leading platform for organisations to present their latest solutions and products, and to learn about innovative technologies from all over the world. A major event in the global sustainability calendar and the largest in the region in energy, water, green development, sustainability and related sectors, the exhibition contributes to showcasing the efforts of the UAE and Dubai in the field of renewable and clean energy, and the continuous achievements that make Dubai a global model protecting natural resources and achieving sustainability and a green economy.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

