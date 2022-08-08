Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain, today announced the opening of a new compact service station in Al Salamah 1, Umm Al Quwain, making it the 2nd service station in the Emirate.

The expansion is part of the Group’s long-term strategic plan to strengthen its retail presence across the UAE.

Spread across 18,800 square feet, the new compact station is strategically located on the west side of the residential clusters of Al Salamah district and will cater to the traffic from Umm Al Quwain - Al Shuwaib Road, as well as the E11 - Al Ittihad Road. Moreover, the new compact station is in close proximity to the Sharjah border, offering convenient access to commuters between the two emirates.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “The launch of a new service station in Umm Al Quwain reinforces our ambition to invest in the country’s growing infrastructure in order to meet both short-term and long-term fuel needs. The opening of this service station at such a strategic location underlines our ongoing commitment to providing customers with best in-class services and easy access to fuel.”

The compact station is equipped with two dispensers, offering special 95, Super 98 and Diesel, as well as an Electric Vehicle charging station. With a capacity of 45,400L, ENOC will be able to fuel 400 vehicles per day.

The service station has been built according to global best practices with full retail automation and modern construction standards all in compliance with Umm Al Quwain Municipality green standards.

The compact station deploys a number of best HSE practices to enhance safety measures such as the installation of overfill prevention valve, audible alarm, pressure vacuum vents, and emergency vents for the inner and outer wall. All payment methods including VIP, ENOC Pay, NOL, Dubai Smart Government, Dubai Now, credit card and cash are accepted. ENOC’s ‘Yes’ rewards programme is also part of the services available at the compact station. The ‘Yes’ rewards programme enables customers to earn points and rewards when paying for fuel and automotive services or when purchasing convenience store products and groceries across ENOC’s service station network.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

