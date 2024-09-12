Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading global integrated energy player, has announced the launch of the ENOC Accelerators Programme under the UAE Government Accelerators umbrella initiative. This programme is designed to identify and address operational challenges in collaboration with stakeholders, aiming to resolve them within 100 days of its launch. This makes ENOC Group one of the first semi-government entities to implement the Government Accelerators Programme.

Inspired by the UAE Government's Accelerators Programme, the ENOC Accelerators Programme enables ENOC Group’s brightest talents to collaborate with stakeholders to tackle critical challenges and achieve strategic objectives within a short timeframe.

The programme’s goals extend beyond quick wins; it aims to redefine the future of the industry. Four teams, comprising 20 employees, will address challenges in sectors such as environment, sustainability, youth, finance, and lubricants.

H.E. Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “The ENOC Accelerators Programme is a significant step under the Government Accelerators umbrella. It empowers our talented employees to identify challenges within the Group’s sectors, work collaboratively to analyse them, and develop actionable plans to overcome them. Launching this programme is an integral part of our efforts to develop the UAE’s energy sector and set new standards in it.”

The ENOC Accelerators Programme aligns with ENOC’s strategy, which focuses on meeting the growing global demand for reliable, safe, and sustainable energy. This strategy emphasizes operational efficiency, collaboration, and digital innovation and is based on five key pillars: Proactive Improvement, Asset Optimization, Think Customer, Integrated Value Chain and Growth, and Diversified Energy Solutions. Together, these pillars aim to deliver world-class, integrated, and sustainable energy solutions.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

