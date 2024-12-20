Abu Dhabi, UAE: As the new year approaches, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is celebrating the holiday season with an incredible offer, combining affordable travel with an amazing variety of destinations. Travel enthusiasts can take advantage of these unmissable deals to make the rest of the year unforgettable. Tickets are already on sale at wizzair.com and on the WIZZ app, available in Arabic, with fares starting from as low as 99 AED.*

To make the end-of-year travel luxurious and truly one of a kind, Wizz Air has added 40 percent more seat capacity on its most popular routes for the winter season, allowing passengers to take full advantage of these low fares with a convenient and tailored product throughout December and January.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “As we embrace the festive season, we are thrilled to offer our passengers the best deals in December and January. At the end of the year we’re making it easier than ever to chase winter sun, celebrate with loved ones, or welcome the New Year in style at incredibly low fares. To ensure a hassle-free experience, 40 percent more seat capacity has been added to our most popular destinations for this winter. Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region and unlocking travel for everyone. We look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft and sharing our love of travel soon.”

The national airline has expanded the boundaries of WIZZ MultiPass, an innovative and unprecedented flight membership service that allows frequent travellers to fly to or from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while saving more. WIZZ MultiPass enables passengers to lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage, unaffected by seasonality, for an entire year. Travelers can save up to 40% on tickets to the most popular destinations by choosing the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can enjoy greater flexibility and a peace of mind with WIZZ Flex. This service allows passengers to change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers affordable fares and hassle-free travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) now available Varna (Bulgaria) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Route Operating Days Fares from* Abu Dhabi – Varna Monday, Wednesday and Friday AED 279* BGN 142.99*

Expanded winter schedule:

Route Operating Days Flights per week Abu Dhabi – Yerevan Monday to Sunday 14 times Abu Dhabi - Baku Monday to Sunday 17 times Abu Dhabi - Bishkek Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Kutaisi Monday to Sunday 12 times Abu Dhabi – Larnaca Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Maldives Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Sphinx Monday to Sunday 9 times Abu Dhabi - Tashkent Monday to Sunday 9 times

One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 224 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the Financial Year 2024, ending 31 March 2024. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top five safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the "Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline" within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2024, the “EMEA Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year” by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2024 and the "Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" in 2022-2023. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has also been recognised as the ”Low-Cost Carrier of the Year” within the Aviation Business Middle East Awards in 2024.