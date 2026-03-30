Doha — EnergyX, a South Korea-founded building energy technology company, has secured substantial backing from leading private and public sector institutions in Qatar, including Rasmal Ventures and Qatar Development Bank (QDB), among others, to support its global acquisition strategy and verticalized deep-technology roll-out.

At a time of heightened geopolitical tensions across parts of the Middle East, the closing of this transaction reflects sustained investor conviction in the long-term role of Qatar and the Gulf region as a hub for technological development, industrial capability, and sustainability-driven growth.

While the backing amount was not disclosed, lead investor Rasmal Ventures described the transaction as one of the largest of its kind in the MENA region and a major milestone for the company’s next phase of growth. This investment coincides with a strategic partnership recently announced between Invest Qatar and EnergyX to establish the company’s global command centre and international headquarters in Qatar. This collaboration positions the country as the hub for EnergyX’s deep-technology roadmap, including AI-powered energy intelligence and smart manufacturing, and is expected to create over 100 high-skilled jobs across R&D, engineering, and business functions.

Proceeds from the backing will also be used to pursue a growth-by-acquisition strategy across the GCC and Europe, accelerate project deployments, expand engineering and manufacturing capacity, and scale EnergyX’s computational intelligence and geospatial AI stack used to compute, optimize, and continuously validate building energy outcomes from early design through long-term operations.

“We were deeply impressed by the quality of EnergyX’s management team, their engineering depth, and their ability to scale their offering,” said Alexander Wiedmer, Director and Partner at Rasmal Ventures. “This is exactly the type of globally ambitious company we look to back one addressing an inherently massive market with a differentiated, defensible technology platform. We are delighted to support EnergyX’s international growth strategy and believe Qatar provides an exceptional platform from which the company can scale regionally and globally. This milestone also underscores the vital role of Invest Qatar and QDB, whose commitment to enabling the local venture capital ecosystem has been instrumental in supporting such transformative deals.”

EnergyX operates the industry’s first integrated platform for building energy outcomes, unifying proprietary technologies across intelligence, AI, materials, building envelopes, fabrication, and lifecycle control into an integrated execution system. The result is lower operating energy use and greater on-site power generation without compromising architectural design or building performance.

“This backing allows us to advance an acquisition-led growth strategy where energy outcomes are modeled, physically realized, and sustained at industrial grade,” said Sean Park, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EnergyX.

EnergyX has a global footprint spanning more than 20,000 buildings, including more than 2,000 buildings delivered with its integrated stack, and holds over 300 intellectual property assets. Its deployments span data centers, residential complexes, high-rise office towers, and industrial facilities. The company’s EnergyX DY-Building recorded 129.6% energy self-sufficiency over a one-year period, based on 2025 certification and performance data published by the Korea Energy Agency, calculated on a net annual basis including grid exports. The company said this performance model is designed to be repeatable at scale across broader deployments.

The investment reflects growing interest from the region in advanced building systems that combine efficiency improvements with on-site generation, as governments and large asset owners accelerate retrofit programs and raise performance standards for new construction.

About EnergyX

EnergyX is a verticalized deep-tech company operating the industry’s first integrated platform for building energy outcomes. The company is scaling a category-defining model that makes sustainability a measurable and monetizable advantage for both new builds and retrofits.

At the core of EnergyX are three tightly integrated pillars: EnergyX Intelligence, the computational intelligence and geospatial AI layer that models, optimizes, verifies, and manages building performance from design through operations; EnergyX Foundry, the industrial deep-tech layer that combines advanced materials, energy-generating building envelopes, intelligent fabrication, and DFMA manufacturing at scale; and EnergyX Operations, the commercial and operating layer that captures market access, supports building stakeholders, and extends EnergyX’s value through management platforms and recurring performance optimization.

For more information, visit:

www.energyx.ai

About Qatar Development Bank

Established in 1997, Qatar Development Bank (QDB) is a government-affiliated institution driving the growth and diversification of Qatar’s private sector. Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy, QDB empowers entrepreneurs and businesses through innovation support, enterprise development, and export ecosystem enablement.

With over 25 years of impact, QDB continues to play a leading role in building a diversified, knowledge-based, and sustainable economy while fostering digital transformation and strategic local and global partnerships.

For more information, please visit:

www.qdb.qa

About Rasmal Ventures

Rasmal Ventures is Qatar’s first independent venture capital platform, with a regional presence across the MENA region. The firm invests in high-potential technology companies and supports leading entrepreneurs, including international businesses expanding into the Middle East.

Rasmal Ventures was the first fund to receive investment from the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) as part of its $1bn Fund of Funds programme. This landmark partnership reinforces Rasmal’s position as a cornerstone of the nation’s financial landscape, helping to close the funding gap for local and regional entrepreneurs while facilitating the flow of institutional capital into high-growth technology sectors.

Focused primarily on Series A and Series B investments, Rasmal also selectively invests in earlier and later-stage opportunities. While sector-agnostic, the firm has deep experience across healthtech, fintech, B2B SaaS, supply chain technologies, and artificial intelligence, and is increasingly active in sustainability and climate-driven innovation.

Rasmal combines institutional discipline with hands-on platform support, working closely with founders to scale responsibly across regional and international markets.

For more information, visit:

www.rasmalventures.com/en