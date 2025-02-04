Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: EMSTEEL, one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, reiterates its commitment to supporting the growth of Emirati talent within the manufacturing sector. The group has launched a range of all-encompassing and strategic initiatives to support national Emiratisation goals, and to drive the future of the UAE’s critical manufacturing sector in line with the national Operation 300bn strategy to reinforce the UAE’s position globally as a leader in advanced industries.

EMSTEEL is proud to report an Emiratisation rate of 52% within its current workforce, reflecting its commitment to accelerating the effective participation of UAE nationals across different areas of its operations, in addition to providing them with sustainable and aspirational career opportunities. Furthermore, the group encompasses over 600 Emirati professionals (98 of which are Emirati females), who hold important roles within leadership, operations and planning, ensuring that they play a key part in driving the UAE’s manufacturing sector’s sustainable growth.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer, EMSTEEL, said: “At EMSTEEL, we are deeply committed to supporting Emirati talent and enabling UAE nationals to lead the future of the manufacturing sector, in line with the UAE’s ambitions of driving sustainable economic growth. We are creating impactful initiatives that promote capabilities, expertise and leadership skills, allowing Emirati participants to attain strategic decision-making skills, and enabling them to respond to market demands and challenges effectively. Our training programmes are creating at a global caliber, aiming to reinforce the manufacturing of steel and building materials as a key pillar of the UAE’s economy.”

EMSTEEL’s Career Aspiration Programme, which was launched in 2019, offers participants quality training over the course of three years, combining both theoretical and practical applications, within a real-life work environment. Since its launch, 167 Emiratis have joined the programme, where they received training to enhance their technical and leadership skills, where they can then partake in leading roles within the sector. In 2025 alone, 55 Emiratis graduated from the programme.

Furthermore, EMSTEEL provides an array of world-class training programmes, including leadership development programmes focused on cultivating the next generation of leaders in the steel industry, scholarship programmes based on collaborations with UAE universities to support academic and technical education for UAE Nationals, and on-the-job training, providing practical experience in technical and managerial roles to ensure readiness for industrial challenges.

Through its focus on investing in Emirati talent, EMSTEEL reinforces its commitment to playing a tangible role in driving the UAE’s economic growth, and promoting manufacturing excellence in line with the UAE’s goal of becoming a global industrial pioneer.

About EMSTEEL

