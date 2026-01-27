Emrill, one of the UAE’s leading total facilities management providers, has recorded strong performance in 2025, reflected in revenue growth, a high volume of contract wins and a solid rate of contract renewals across its portfolio.

During 2025, Emrill secured over 70 new contract wins, further strengthening its market position. The company now manages more than 265 active contracts, reflecting the scale of its operations and its long-term client partnerships, underscoring the consistency of its service delivery to both new and existing clients.

This performance has resulted in a 9 per cent increase in revenue in 2025, with the company exceeding its annual targets and reinforcing Emrill’s disciplined approach to growth and its focus on operational performance, governance and delivery at scale. Contract renewals and new wins during the year were supported by Emrill’s integrated delivery model, in-house capabilities and consistent service performance across complex asset environments.

Hospitality continues to be a key driver of growth, with hospitality contracts secured during the year representing AED 73 million in total contract value. These wins highlight Emrill’s proven capability in managing complex, high-occupancy environments, where service reliability and technical expertise are critical to operational success.

Commenting on the results, Stuart Harrison, chief executive officer at Emrill, said: “Our performance in 2025 reflects the strength of our operating model and the confidence our clients place in Emrill to manage their assets effectively over the long term. Securing new contracts while maintaining a strong level of renewals demonstrates the value of our integrated approach and the consistent focus of our teams on quality, accountability and delivery.”

Emrill continues to invest in the development and upskilling of its people, systems and operational frameworks to support growth while maintaining high service standards across its portfolio. Its total facilities management delivery model brings together hard services, soft services and specialist capabilities to support residential, commercial, mixed-use and hospitality developments.

With a growing portfolio and strong contract momentum, Emrill remains focused on delivering world-class facilities management services that support asset performance and long-term value for its clients.

For more information, please contact Kimberley Bostock at IHC: +971557901296 kimberley@ih-c.com

Notes to the editor:

About Emrill

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, providing a full range of hard and soft FM and manned security services with innovative solutions tailored to support its clients, including cutting-edge energy solutions and real-time performance management systems. Emrill commands an exceptionally high level of client retention and has enjoyed continuous growth since its formation.

As an industry leader, Emrill helps transform built environments to enrich, shape environments, and create great places to live, work, and visit while achieving their commercial goals by providing a range of highly effective FM solutions. Sectors serviced include residential, commercial, industrial and master communities, as well as industries as diverse as aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and leisure. Emrill's mission is to empower excellence, pioneer sustainability, and innovate facilities and environments for a better tomorrow by providing quality services, ensuring safety, and building trusted relationships based upon mutual values. Emrill strives for excellence through embracing innovation and empowering its people to be their best through a strong commitment to education and development and employee welfare.

Emrill has been recognised for its learning and development achievements, being named the winner of the BICSc award for Excellence in Training (International). Emrill also gained CPD certification in 2021, renewing its membership for a fifth year in 2025 and launching 43 CPD-certified courses.

Emrill was awarded the first ESG Label issued by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious accolade signifies Emrill's commitment to sustainability and excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

Operating to te highest international standards, Emrill is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC and BICSc accredited. Clients are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre, and benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill's ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.

To learn more, please visit www.emrill.co