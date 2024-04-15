Dubai, UAE – Eastern Fortune Investments LLC proudly announces the ascension of Prabhpreet Singh Gill, better known as Harry Gill, to the role of chairman of Pay10, marking a new chapter in the organization's legacy of innovation and leadership in the fintech landscape.



Eastern Fortune Investments (EFI) is the next-generation hybrid family office and holding company of Harry Gill. EFI fuels the future of a diverse portfolio and the growth of fintech in MENA and South Asia.



Headquartered in Dubai at the Opus by Omniyat in Business Bay, the (EFI) Family Office offers strategic guidance, and is committed to investing in cutting-edge solutions that redefine the way people transact, invest, and manage money. Eastern Fortune Investments' fintech portfolio is mainly dedicated to reshaping the future of digital banking and financial services. EFI’s ventures incorporate at the heart of their initiatives the 2024-2030 Economic and Digital Vision of the UAE.



With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a forward-thinking approach to business, Harry Gill continues to spearhead the global expansion of EFI's transformative ventures, including the acclaimed fintech phenomenon, Pay10, making e-wallet and financial services more accessible, efficient, and secure for all.



Pay10 started in India as an e-payment solution and fintech provider and expanded its services globally from its new headquarters in Dubai on the 10th floor of the Ubora Tower, in Business Bay. Pay10’s revolution in the fintech world is bringing readiness, knowledge, and a substantial focus on domestic payment schemes and local payment methods. Pay10 is highly committed to aligning with the vision and agenda of each country to support local schemes.



Pay10 stands at the forefront of Eastern Fortune Investments’ portfolio, enabling an inclusive e-payment ecosystem, focusing on financial inclusion, and helping merchants and individuals in achieving their digital transformation with a wide array of e-payment solutions.



As the world embraces fintech as a universal language of progress and innovation, Pay10 stands poised to lead the charge toward a brighter, more inclusive future for all.



Through leadership, strategic collaboration, and unwavering dedication to excellence, Gill and the Eastern Fortune Investments family office are driving meaningful change and shaping the future of finance on a global scale.



Under Gill's strategic leadership, Pay10 emerged as a beacon of innovation, poised to revolutionize the financial services industry on a global scale. From its humble beginnings as a start-up in India to its meteoric rise as a leading fintech powerhouse, Pay10 embodies the spirit of relentless innovation and customer-centricity championed by Harry Gill and the dynamic team at Eastern Fortune Investments.



His illustrious career is marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a dedication to driving positive change in the world of finance. As chairman and founder of 7 companies, Gill has earned acclaim as an architect of fintech empires, reshaping the future of banking and financial services with cutting-edge solutions and transformative technologies.

Guided by a profound sense of purpose and an unwavering commitment to innovation, Harry Gill orchestrates a global growth, positioning the organization at the forefront of the global fintech revolution. With a presence spanning key markets worldwide, EFI's fintech portfolio empowers individuals and businesses alike to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

"Innovation transcends mere novelty; it embodies the essence of progress and the promise of transformation. At Eastern Fortune Investments, we recognize that true innovation is not just about creating something new, but about unlocking the potential for positive change. It's about harnessing the power of imagination and ingenuity to redefine the status quo and shape a future that is more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous for all,” says Harry Gill, chairman of Eastern Fortune Investment and Pay10

He adds: “Our commitment to innovation is not merely a strategic imperative; it is a guiding principle that permeates every facet of our organization. We believe in empowering innovation – in fostering an environment where creativity thrives, and bold ideas are nurtured into reality. Because we understand that it is through innovation that we can drive meaningful impact in the world of finance and pave the way for a brighter tomorrow.”

As chairman of Eastern Fortune Investments and Pay10, Harry Gill is proud to lead a team that is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and charting new frontiers in finance.

“Together, we are not just building companies; we are building legacies – legacies of innovation, progress, and positive change,” concludes Gill.

About Eastern Fortune Investments LLC (EFI)

Founded by Prabhpreet Singh Gill, aka Harry Gill, Eastern Fortune Investments stands as a beacon of innovation and strategic foresight, serving as the next-generation hybrid family office and holding company. Rooted in Dubai, UAE, EFI drives forward a diverse portfolio while catalyzing the growth of fintech across the MENA and South Asian regions.

Combining the rich values, mission, and legacy of the family office with the dynamic and innovation-driven ethos of its Board Members, EFI emerges as a force driving transformative change in the financial landscape. Headquartered in the heart of Dubai at Office A-503, The Opus by Omnyiat, Business Bay, EFI is committed to investing in cutting-edge solutions that redefine the way we transact, invest, and manage money.

At its core, Eastern Fortune Investments is dedicated to reshaping the future of banking and financial services. Through strategic guidance and a relentless pursuit of excellence, EFI's fintech portfolio strives to make financial services more accessible, efficient, and secure for all.

About Pay10

Pay10 is a leading provider of fintech and e-payment solutions, dedicated to enabling an inclusive e-payment ecosystem locally and globally.

With a comprehensive suite of services including payment gateways, links, payouts, and multi-faceted online payments, Pay10 enables strategic guidance and empowers merchants, banks and financial institutions to achieve their digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

Focused on domestic payment schemes and local payment method, Pay10 has rapidly expanded its presence and is now headquartered in Dubai, with a global reach extending across MENA (Middle East North Africa) and South Asia regions, and much more to come.

For more information, visit www.pay10.com.

