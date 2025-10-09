Dubai, UAE: Empowering future business leaders with the knowledge, insights and connections to carry forward their family legacies with vision and purpose, Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, hosted the second edition of the Private Banking Next Generation programme in collaboration with PwC and Visa.

The UAE is seeing an unprecedented influx of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, affirming the country’s status as a premium destination for ultra-wealthy investors and talent. Over the years, the country has been attracting private capital owing to world-class infrastructure, regulatory frameworks that increase the ease of doing business, and premium real estate.

The programme comes at a pivotal time when the Middle East is witnessing rising inter-generational transfer of wealth, estimated to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2030. With technology impacting this transition, many families seek guidance in legacy planning and overcoming the complexities associated with diversified assets, regulatory structures, legal frameworks, and more. With the rising need for effective family governance, succession planning, and leadership training, Emirates NBD Private Banking focuses on empowering future leaders with the knowledge, insights and connections to carry forward their family legacies with vision and purpose.

Hosting its second Private Banking Next Generation programme titled ‘From Legacy to Leadership’, Emirates NBD and PwC gave next generation business leaders insights and presentations on a host of topics including the fundamentals of governance in a family business, becoming an effective board member, and entrepreneurship and GenAI.

Mohammad Al Bastaki, Group Head of Private Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “Our Next Generation programme is a cornerstone of our commitment to supporting our ultra-high-net-worth clientele and their families. By fostering deep, meaningful relationships with these clients, we deliver tangible value beyond traditional banking and empower their successors with essential tools for an evolving global landscape. Bringing together the global expertise of PwC’s insights with Visa’s lifestyle excellence, we are setting a new benchmark for thought leadership and client experiences in the region.”

As a pivotal initiative that seamlessly aligns with its Private Banking strategy, Emirates NBD’s Next Generation programme is dedicated to safeguarding and enhancing wealth for esteemed clients and their enterprises.

