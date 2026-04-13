Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has announced the opening of it’s newest Customer Happiness Centre at its headquarters in Al Jadaf, Dubai. This strategic step reflects Empower’s ongoing commitment to delivering better services and elevating customer happiness. The opening of the new centre aligns with Empower’s strategy to strengthen its presence in prominent locations, facilitating customer accessibility and keeping pace with Dubai’s rapid urban growth. The centre adds value to Empower’s digital services by serving as a direct support point for customers requiring in-person interaction or facing challenges while using digital platforms, ensuring high-efficiency service delivery and enhancing customer experience.

H.E. Ahmad bin Shafar, the CEO of Empower, inaugurated the new Customer Happiness Centre, in the presence of senior officials from Empower. The company affirmed that the centre has been designed with a vision to deliver advanced services meeting the needs of Empower’s growing customer base across Dubai, and in accordance with the latest standards, providing an integrated, comfortable environment that enables efficient, seamless transaction processing. The centre allows the customers to receive immediate support from specialised teams, helping to accelerate procedures and ensure the continuity of high-quality service delivery, particularly in cases that may be difficult to handle through digital platforms.

Currently, Empower serves more than 156,000 customers across Dubai, handling nearly one million transactions annually through its multiple channels, including service centres, digital platforms, and smart applications. The new centre ensures an efficient and responsive integrated experience, and enhances the customer experience by offering a flexible option that combines the convenience of digital services with direct support when needed, ensuring that the diverse needs of customers are met, regardless of their preferences or level of familiarity with digital technologies.

“The inauguration of our newest Customer Happiness Centre at the headquarters in Al Jaddaf marks a key milestone in Empower’s journey and reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing customer service in line with the highest international standards. The centre has been designed as an integrated hub that offers an elevated service experience, driven by operational efficiency, accessibility, and swift transaction processing,” said H.E. Ahmad bin Shafar.

“The opening of the Customer Happiness Centre is part of our strategic commitment to support the rapid growth of Dubai's district cooling sector and to enhance our readiness to meet the rising demand for our services. It also aligns with our vision to strengthen Empower's leading position in the global district cooling industry, by delivering innovative and sustainable services that meet customer expectations and support the Emirate's sustainable development journey,” Bin Shafar added.