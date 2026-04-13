Dubai – e& money, the fintech arm of e&, launched a new digital gold investment offering in partnership with SafeGold, enabling customers in the UAE to buy and sell 24-karat (24K) gold with the highest purity of 99.99 per cent directly through the e& money app.

Customers can start investing with as little as AED 10 and consistently build their investments, with instant in-app buying and selling of 24K gold. Their holdings are stored in secure vaults and protected with institutional-grade security. It also includes an option to redeem digital balances for physical gold with home delivery, marking a first for a fintech-led digital gold offering in the UAE.

Melike Kara Tanrikulu, CEO e& money, said: “We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how people approach wealth. They want digital assets that are secure and accessible. Digital gold is a signal of where financial services are evolving towards investment in products that offer stable returns while delivering the speed and simplicity our users expect. By bringing real-asset investments to e& money with a simple, app-first journey, we’re lowering barriers for anyone who wants to save and invest in gold safely and on their own terms.”

Gaurav Mathur, Managing Director, SafeGold, said: “We're thrilled to partner with e& money to bring a world-class digital gold experience to millions of UAE customers. This partnership represents a significant milestone in making gold investment accessible, secure, and convenient for the modern digital consumer. Our collaboration goes beyond simple gold purchases – we're building a comprehensive ecosystem that will soon include innovative features like metal leasing for yield generation and instant redemption at partner jewellers across the UAE. Together with e& money, we're redefining how people save, invest, and transact in gold, combining the trust of the world's oldest store of value with cutting-edge digital payment infrastructure.”

The UAE represents one of the world's most compelling markets for digital gold innovation. Consumers spend an estimated US$ 3.2 billion annually on physical gold and US$ 28.7 billion on gold trading, according to the World Gold Council, among the highest per capita gold demand globally, surpassing even Switzerland in recent years.

e& money has partnered with SafeGold, the global leader in digital gold investment with over 67 million users worldwide, backing from the World Gold Council, and a non-manufactured precious metal trading license in the UAE. This collaboration combines SafeGold's proven platform with e& money's deep understanding of the UAE market and customer needs. The digital gold feature is integrated seamlessly within the e& money app for both Android and iOS users.

About e& money

e& money helps more than a million people transfer money, make card payments, pay bills, and access inclusive mobile financial services. As the first digital payment service regulated and licensed by the UAE Central Bank, the financial super-app is a leading force in digital payments within the country.

Serving both banked and unbanked people, AI plays a key role in e& money’s innovation strategy. From secure, AI-powered onboarding and intelligent credit scoring models to real-time fraud detection and hyper-personalisation, e& money is transforming how financial services are delivered.

e& money offers a variety of top-up channels, including transfers to e& money IBAN, bank accounts, debit and credit cards, and kiosks, providing customers with flexible options to fund their accounts, as well as cashout options to bank accounts and ATM withdrawals globally with the e& money card.

e& money is pushing the boundaries of product innovation and customer experience, offering a full range of fintech and wealth management solutions in seamless and interconnected user journeys, including international money transfers to over 150 countries and currencies, bill payments, card payments, investments, and loans.

To learn more about e& money, please visit eandmoney.com.