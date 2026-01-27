Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, announced that it has maintained the Emiratisation levels in its workforce by the end of 2025, reflecting its firm commitment to developing national human capital and empowering Emirati talent across vital sectors.

The company affirmed that its learning and development programs have contributed to strengthening the presence of UAE nationals across engineering, technical, and administrative roles in the organisation, enhancing their contribution to the growth and sustainability journey. Empower also reaffirmed its commitment to providing a work environment that supports diversity, inclusion, and gender balance. Emirati women now account for 46% of the company's total national workforce, compared to 54% Emirati men.

H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “This approach embodies the vision of our leadership, which places people at the forefront of development priorities, and reflects the company’s commitment to operating under a clear, long-term strategy focused on building and developing national competencies capable of effectively contributing to leading the future of the sustainable district cooling sector. At Empower, we are keen to empower our national workforce and equip them with advanced knowledge and skills that support their professional growth and enhance their ability to innovate and contribute to achieving growth and sustainability objectives.”

He added: “Empower places great importance on strengthening the presence of national competencies across various technical, engineering, and administrative roles in the district cooling industry, stemming from our belief in their pivotal role in achieving operational excellence. With qualified Emirati hands, we continue to consolidate Empower’s position as a leading model in investing in national human capital and contributing to supporting the country’s direction toward a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

Empower further confirmed that investing in the development of national human resources is a core pillar of its strategic vision. The company continues to implement specialized training and development programs aimed at enhancing the capabilities of Emirati employees, strengthening their readiness to keep pace with sector requirements, and supporting the growth of the district cooling industry in line with the UAE’s vision for a sustainable, knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.