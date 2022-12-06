DUBAI - United Arab Emirates: Empire Aviation Group, the Dubai-based integrated private aviation specialist providing aircraft management, sales and charter services and CAMO, has today signed an agreement with the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South to develop a new, multi-purpose business aviation facility on a plot adjacent to the VIP Terminal.

The agreement was signed by Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub and Paras P. Dhamecha, Founder and Managing Director of Empire Aviation Group, at a ceremony hosted at MEBAA, where Empire Aviation is also marking its 15th anniversary. The facility will be owned, managed and operated by Empire Aviation, which will provide 100 per cent of the investment, with work starting in early 2023 and completion expected by the end of 2024.

The mixed-use facility will comprise the new global corporate headquarters of Empire Aviation Group, as well as the Operations control & CAMO for all group operations, crew check-in and briefing area. The facility will also provide premium office space for aviation and related companies, luxury retail F&B outlets and a rooftop lounge for entertainment and events.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Paras P. Dhamecha, Founder and Managing Director of Empire Aviation Group, commented: “Since 2007, Empire Aviation has been focusing on business aviation with a mission to increase corporate use of private jets for business travel and we have developed into a truly global business. There is no doubt that we have benefitted significantly by operating from Dubai and its world-class reputation, facilities and regulators. So, we are delighted to sign this agreement for a new business aviation facility at MBRAH with the aim of adding a new venue for diversified companies. The facility will meet the super high-quality standards expected in Dubai and support MBRAH’s vision to make Dubai the aviation capital of the world.”

In his comments, Tahnoon Saif, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Empire Aviation Group, a renowned name in the industry providing integrated private aviation services to clients. This agreement reiterates our mandate to attract the top players in the industry to establish their presence at MBRAH and benefit from our ecosystem to connect with global markets. We look forward to working closely with Empire Aviation Group and assisting them in all their business needs.”

Since launching in Dubai in 2007, Empire Aviation has expanded operations globally and now has AOCs (Air Operator Certificates) or equivalent in three countries. In 2021, the company was appointed by Gulfstream as the International Sales Representative for India.

About MBRAH by Dubai South

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) by Dubai South is the aerospace platform of Dubai; dedicated to the advancement of the aerospace industry. Strategically located on the doorstep of Al Maktoum International Airport, MBRAH is home to an infrastructure dedicated to a diverse aviation ecosystem and is the perfect platform to support commercial aircraft and private jets and their service providers, among others. Spanning over 7 square-kilometre, MBRAH is made up of four key verticals, with a variety of airside and land-side solutions for multinational players and SMEs to be close to airlines and private jets in the region and connected to the world.

About Empire Aviation Group

Since launching in Dubai UAE in 2007, Empire Aviation Group has developed into a global private aviation business integrating a comprehensive range of services, based on a distinctive aircraft management approach and personalised service, ensuring aircraft owners and clients enjoy all the privacy, safety, comfort and convenience of private aviation. Empire Aviation operates one of the Middle East’s largest managed fleets of business jets, with aircraft based in global locations. The company operates in the key regions for private aviation, covering the USA, Europe, India, Africa and Indonesia, in addition to the Middle East. The Empire Aviation team comprises 130 aviation specialists across the globe. Empire Aviation holds AOCs (Air Operator Certificates) in the UAE and San Marino.

www.empireaviation.com

