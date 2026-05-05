Abu Dhabi, UAE – As the spirit of Proud of the UAE continues to capture national attention, The Black Box Group is preparing to make a landmark appearance at Make It in the Emirates 2026, bringing to the national stage a modern business success story shaped by Emirati leadership, built in the UAE, and positioned for international growth.

The Emirati-led group will participate in the UAE’s flagship industrial event, taking place from May 4 to 7 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, where it will present an integrated model that brings together precision manufacturing, advanced technology, and end-to-end business development within one organisation.

Its participation reflects the rise of a new generation of private-sector companies emerging from the UAE with the confidence, capability, and ambition to compete globally while remaining rooted in national identity.

Built Quietly, Growing Internationally

While many businesses focus on visibility before results, The Black Box Group has followed a different path. Established in the UAE and expanded through trust, performance, and private client referrals, the Group has developed an international footprint while operating from the Emirates.

Today, the company serves clients across the GCC, Europe, Africa, and wider global markets, demonstrating that internationally respected enterprises can be built and scaled from the UAE.

A Dual Model Designed for the Future

At the heart of the Group is a business structure that combines two complementary divisions.

Its manufacturing division focuses on private-label fine jewelry production for designers, retailers, and premium brands seeking confidentiality, craftsmanship, and dependable execution. Working across gold, platinum, silver, titanium, diamonds, and precious gemstones, the division has delivered more than 10,000 bespoke designs for over 55 international clients.

Alongside this sits the Group’s Corporate Hub, a business growth platform created to help entrepreneurs, investors, and established companies move from concept to execution with greater speed and efficiency. The Hub provides services spanning company formation, branding, media production, ERP systems, AI automation, digital development, logistics support, and strategic expansion planning.

Together, both divisions create a rare ecosystem where ideas can move from concept to market through one coordinated partner.

Aligned with the UAE Vision

What distinguishes The Black Box Group is its ability to unite production capability with commercial execution. A client may begin with a concept and progress through setup, branding, technology systems, product creation, and market expansion within one integrated structure.

That approach reflects the direction of the UAE economy itself — agile, diversified, innovation-led, and globally connected.

The Emirati entrepreneur Hamda Al Mansoori Founder and CEO of The Black Box Group said:

“We are proud of the UAE and proud to represent the entrepreneurial environment this nation has created. The Emirates has shown the world that clear vision, bold leadership, and belief in possibility can produce globally respected success stories. Our participation in Make It in the Emirates is both an honour and a reflection of what can be achieved from this country.”

A Homegrown Story Ready for the Spotlight

Visitors to Make It in the Emirates 2026 will have the opportunity to discover how a UAE-based company has quietly built international reach through quality manufacturing, strategic execution, and a business model designed for modern growth.

For The Black Box Group, participation at the event is more than an exhibition presence. It is a statement that the next generation of globally competitive enterprises can be proudly led, built, and expanded from the UAE.

About The Black Box Group

The Black Box Group is an Emirati-led business group operating across precision manufacturing and strategic business development. Through its integrated structure, the Group supports brands, entrepreneurs, and investors with production excellence, operational infrastructure, and scalable growth solutions from the UAE to international markets.

Media Enquiries

Name / Title: Mourad Alsayed

Email: Murad.mustafa@awarenessupr.com

Exhibition Stand: ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi — 4–7 May 2026 — Stand No. [TBC]