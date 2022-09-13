Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Steel Arkan (ADX: EMSTEEL) (the “Group”), the largest publicly traded steel and building materials company in the UAE, is participating in the Middle East Design & Build Week 2022, where the company will highlight its contribution to the growth of the region’s construction industry through its high quality and durable product range.

Middle East Design & Build Week runs September 12-14 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Abu Dhabi. Emirates Steel Arkan will be taking part in the event as a titanium sponsor and will showcase the company’s top-of-the-range construction products, including the company’s latest high strength and energy efficient steel product, ES600, which will support the industry’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

“We are delighted to be a part of the Middle East Design & Build Week and the Emirates Steel Arkan pavilion will demonstrate to our current and future customers in the construction and building industries our extensive range of high-quality products, developed specifically with these sectors in mind,” said Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of Emirates Steel Arkan.

“In the coming quarter, we will begin marketing ES600, our new ultra-high-strength rebar, designed to allow our construction customers to build more by using less raw materials, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of their projects. We also look forward to understanding the needs of our customers and construction sector peers and are excited to share developments with them as to how Emirates Steel Arkan is adapting its product range to align with the industry’s evolving requirements.”

According to BNC intelligence, the largest project intelligence database in the Middle East and Africa, the growth rate of the construction sector in the Middle East is the highest in the world with the annual growth rate of the UAE’s construction sector expected to average 6.8% a year until 2022. BNC intelligence also specified that the GCC construction market is valued at an estimated $1.6 trillion, with over 21,000 active projects recorded at the end of Q1 2022.

Jointly organised by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and CONNECT, the Middle East Design & Build Week is the premier regional industry event for the construction, interior design, hospitality, and commercial industries. The event aims to accelerate technological advancements by encouraging networking, sourcing, and industry collaboration.

About Emirates Steel Arkan Group

Emirates Steel Arkan Group is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge rolling mill technologies to supply the domestic and international markets with high-quality finished products including wire rods, rebars, heavy sections and sheet piles. Additionally, the Group produces premium cement, blocks, pipes, and dry mortar, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is the largest producer of heavy and jumbo sections, the only producer of hot rolled sheet piles in the region and the fourth steelmaker in the world to receive the ASME accreditation to produce nuclear grade rebar. The Group is also the first steelmaker in the world to capture its CO2 emissions and the first manufacturing company in the Middle East to be verified for (LEED) green building system documentation.

The Group is actively contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300bn’ by delivering market-leading products to local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. Through SENAAT, Emirates Steel Arkan is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.arkan.ae.