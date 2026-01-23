Dubai, UAE: Emirates Skywards has partnered with the UK’s favourite airline Jet2.com to offer members flight rewards to more than 75 destinations across the leading leisure airline’s network. The award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai continues to expand its portfolio in the UK to offer its four million members more opportunities, rewards and travel choices.



Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said;



‘The UK is one of our top markets and we’re pleased to expand our portfolio to offer millions of members a chance to redeem flight rewards on popular holiday destinations served by Jet2.com. In addition to flight tickets, members can also redeem Miles for meals, extra baggage allowance, preferred seat selection, and more – making it possible to enjoy the perfect start to a holiday, fully covered by Skywards Miles. We’re always looking for new ways to expand our offerings and provide members with the best value, choice, and rewards a loyalty programme can offer.’



Doug Turner, General Manager of 3rd Party Supply & Distribution at Jet2.com remarked;



‘We are very pleased to be partnering with Emirates Skywards, which means we can give even more customers the opportunity to enjoy flights with our award-winning airline. This is a great way for us to continue attracting new customers and we know that our reputation for delivering the very best customer service will be a huge hit with Emirates Skywards members.’



Starting from 8,000 Skywards Miles



Starting from 8,000 Skywards Miles* including all fees & charges, members can now enjoy convenient redemption options to popular leisure destinations served by Jet2.com. The UK’s third largest airline operates from 14 airport bases, including London Gatwick from March 2026, to destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean, North Africa and the Canary Islands.



To illustrate the benefits of this new partnership:



• Emirates Skywards members can travel with Emirates from London to Sydney via Dubai on a roundtrip Premium Economy Flex Plus ticket and earn 18,000 Miles, which can then be fully redeemed on a Jet2.com roundtrip flight ticket from London Stansted to Majorca in Spain.*



• Emirates Skywards members can also book two roundtrip flights with Emirates from Manchester to Dubai in Business Class Flex and earn 21,000 Miles, which can then be fully redeemed on a Jet2.com roundtrip flight ticket from Manchester to Salzburg in Austria* for a ski trip.



For more information or to start redeeming Skywards Miles for travel on Jet2, click here.



* The number of Miles required for flight rewards will vary based on ticket fares. Terms and conditions apply.



Emirates Skywards has its largest membership base in the UK



Emirates Skywards has more than 37 million members worldwide, with its largest membership base in the UK. Members can earn thousands of Miles while shopping at The Bicester Village; shopping online with thousands of popular brands on Skywards Miles Mall; booking a hotel stay with Emirates Skywards Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy, and ALL Accor; and by booking a holiday package with and Emirates Holidays.



Skywards members can also earn and redeem Miles with 20 airline partners, including United, Air Canada, TAP Portugal, and Qantas on flights from the UK to destinations worldwide.



Emirates Skywards is the Best Global Airline Loyalty Program 2025



Crowned ‘Best Global Airline Loyalty Program’ at the International Loyalty Awards 2025 – Emirates Skywards continues to offer its global members unmatched rewards and benefits. The programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges.



Members can earn Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be spent on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets with Emirates and partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, retail shopping and money-can’t-buy experiences.



For more information, visit emirates.com/skywards.



About Jet2.com:



Jet2.com is the UK's third largest airline by number of passengers flown and specialises in scheduled holiday flights. It is part of Jet2 plc, a Leisure Travel Group, which also comprises Jet2holidays, the UK's leading provider of ATOL protected package holidays to leisure destinations across the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and European Leisure Cities. Jet2 currently operates from 13 UK airport bases at Belfast International, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, London Luton, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle, with operations commencing from London Gatwick in March 2026.