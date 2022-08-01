Enjoy discovering the world and earn more Miles wherever you go - in the air and on ground.



Dubai, UAE: Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, is giving members even more reasons to explore the world this summer with exclusive bonus Miles offerings. Enjoy splurging and rack up Miles this August on flights, hotel stays, car rentals, lifestyle partners and much more.



Earn up to 15,000 Miles on hotel stays*



Emirates Skywards Hotels: Earn up to 15,000 Miles per night with more than 400,000 hotels, in more than 900 destinations worldwide.



Atlantis The Palm, Dubai: Earn up to 10,000 bonus Miles for a three-night stay.



IHG Hotels & Resorts: Earn 1,000 bonus Miles per stay at any of the Intercontinental Hotels worldwide.



Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts: Earn double Miles per stay at any of the Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts worldwide.



Earn up to 6,000 bonus Miles on car rentals*



• Avis: Earn 6,000 bonus Miles per rental worldwide.

• Hertz: Earn up to triple Miles on car rentals worldwide.

• SIXT: Earn up to 3,000 bonus Miles per rental worldwide.



Earn thousands of Miles on shopping*



The Bicester Collection: Earn thousands of Miles this summer at the popular luxury shopping destinations within The Bicester Collection. Members can earn double Miles on all spends and triple Miles based on achieving the minimum spend criteria.



utu: Get a chance to win a whopping 100,000 bonus Skywards as well as earn up to 1,750 bonus Miles with utu Tax-Free. Continue to earn Skywards Miles on Tax refunds in 50 countries across Europe, Asia and the Middle East with utu Tax-Free app.

Earn up to 100,000 bonus Miles with Emirates NBD Skywards Credit Cards



Members can be 100,000 Miles closer to their next dream destination. Members can sign-up for an Emirates NBD Skywards Credit Card and earn up to 100,000 bonus Skywards Miles. Members can accelerate their Miles earning by spending with their card across a variety of hotel, car rental, and lifestyle partners such as The Dubai Mall, skywardsmilesmall.com, Skywards Everyday, and more.



Click here to learn more about Emirates Skywards’ summer specials.



Emirates Skywards has more than 29 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can’t-buy experiences.



For more information, visit www.emirates.com/skywards.



*Terms and conditions apply



*Offer is valid during the specified booking period