DUBAI, U.A.E:– Emirates welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai to its stand at Arabian Travel Market where he was able to experience the airline’s latest onboard product, Premium Economy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum were briefed by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer on the airline’s newest cabin.

The seat is spacious at 19.5 inches, with a 40 inch roomy pitch with a generous recline, rounded off by soft leather finishings, 6-way adjustable headrests, a footrest and luxurious wood panelling, in addition to other meticulous touches.

The Emirates stand is located in Hall 3 stand ME3210 at ATM.

