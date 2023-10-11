Dubai, UAE: In conjunction with World Post Day, Emirates Post Group hosted a special event at its headquarters to honour the winners of the 52nd International Letter Writing Competition. The competition is held annually by Emirates Post Group in collaboration with the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and the support of the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE).

This year, the theme of the competition was “Imagine you are a superhero, and your mission is to make all roads around the world safer for children,” asking students to write a letter to explaining which superpowers they would need to achieve this mission. Students from various schools across the UAE enthusiastically participated, submitting their letters in both Arabic and English.

During the event, Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, awarded the winners and celebrated their achievements. Mohamed Obaid AlNaqbi won first place in the competition, followed by Priyanshi Akash Shah and Sama Mahmoud Hussein coming in second and third place respectively.

The winning letter, written by AlNaqbi, was carefully selected from hundreds of submissions to represent the UAE in the international round of the competition. The letter secured a special mention from the UPU, highlighting the talent and creativity of the young writer.

Addressing the winners and their parents, Alashram emphasized the competition’s significance in empowering young talents. It provides them the opportunity to express themselves through writing, fostering creativity in addressing everyday situations. Alashram also praised the ESE's efforts in widening the competition's reach to a broad category of students and for their time in evaluating the numerous competition entries.

