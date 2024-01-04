Dubai, UAE: Emirates Post, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Ras Al-Khaimah Department of Economic Development that will enable the provision of the Department’s services through Emirates Post’s offices in the emirate. This partnership aims to simplify business processes and enhance the economic appeal of the emirate.

H.E. Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, and H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shayeb Al Naqbi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, signed the agreement during a ceremony held at Ras Al Khaimah’s Department of Economic Development headquarters. The event was attended by key officials and employees from both sides.

Commenting on the new agreement, H.E. Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group stated: “We are proud to announce this agreement with the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development. The extensive network of our postal business, Emirates Post, goes beyond mail services and delivery. Emirates Post Customer Happiness Centres serve as a dynamic hub for essential services and information that fosters community engagement and socio-economic development. This partnership not only reinforces our commitment to enhancing accessibility and convenience but also solidifies Emirates Post’s role as a vital cornerstone in community connectivity through smart and reliable solutions”.

Further elaborating on the partnership, H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shayeb Al Naqbi said: “This new partnership with Emirates Post marks a key development in our ongoing efforts to support the business sector in Ras Al Khaimah. By integrating and offering our digital services at Emirates Post’s offices, we are not just introducing new service channels, but also significantly enhancing the efficiency and flexibility of our processes. Our aim is to handle a greater volume of daily transactions swiftly, ultimately leading to increased client satisfaction and contributing positively to their experience”.

This agreement between Emirates Post and the Economic Development Department represents a strategic move to expand the Department's services, including trade licenses, permit services, trade name registration, and certificate requests, through Emirates Post's Customer Happiness Centres in Ras Al Khaimah. This initiative not only facilitates easier access for investors and businessmen to vital documents, saving time and costs, but also strengthens Emirates Post’s role as the country's official postal operator and community facilitator. The partnership contributes to an improved investment environment in the emirate, enhancing customer satisfaction and fostering growth and profitability through potential collaborations with other local service providers in the UAE.

