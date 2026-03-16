DUBAI, The Women's Pavilion at Expo City Dubai, in partnership with Meem Foundation, American Hospital Dubai and PeriCare, is launching Her Health Majlis – an ongoing wellness series offering accessible, stigma-free education on women's health.

A key initiative of the newly launched FemTech Hub, the Majlis will address chronic gaps in women’s health and wellness by exploring critical topics, initially including endometriosis, neurodiversity, mental health and fertility.

Each session, which will take place monthly, is designed to be an interactive forum, combining expert insights and specialist panel discussions with the lived experiences of women who are actively shaping the conversation.

25 March – Endometriosis: the gender pain gap

Aligned with Endometriosis Awareness Month, this session asks why women's pain is persistently minimised, and what the implications are when a condition that affects one in 10 women of reproductive age goes largely unrecognised.

Speakers: Dr Tamara Aldawery – family medicine, American Hospital Dubai; Amy Gilbert, physiotherapist, Perfect Balance Rehabilitation; Dr Mohammed Agha, obstetrician gynaecologist, Fakeeh University Hospital; Dr Sarah Francis, obstetrician gynaecologist, American Hospital Dubai; Amy Wilkinson-Lough, entrepreneur and endometriosis advocate; and Dr Muttahera (Tara) Wyne, clinical psychologist, co-founder and clinical director, The LightHouse Arabia

29 April – Wired differently: neurodivergent women and the power of redefinition

Autism Acceptance Month offers an opportunity to explore how neurodiversity – including ADHD, autism and dyslexia – presents differently in women, and how workplaces and systems can evolve to recognise and celebrate neurodivergent talent.

Speakers: Dr Samira Cutts, occupational therapist, Kings' College Hospital; Sara Elsaid, clinical psychologist, American Hospital Dubai; Shuruk Elwarak, founder and CEO of Enabled – a consultancy specialising in inclusive and accessible workplaces; Dr Haneen Jarrar, psychologist, The Free Spirit Collective; and Rana Akkad, mother, advocate and founder of Jad’s Inclusion – an education centre providing specialised services for children with learning difficulties

20 May – Minds of our own: hormones, mood and mental health

During Mental Health Awareness Month, this Majlis examines how hormonal changes impact mental wellbeing from adolescence to postpartum and beyond, and why integrated care is essential.

24 June – The fertility equation: science, society and choice

World Infertility Awareness Month frames a conversation about choice, access, identity and the systems – medical, social and personal – that shape fertility decisions for women today.

Her Health Majlis sessions will take place at Expo City Dubai and are free and open to all women. Registration is required.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – connecting Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port – forming one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)

A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Expo City Dubai is home to the UAE’s first Green Innovation District, a landmark initiative driving sustainable industrial growth – seamlessly uniting economic opportunity, environmental responsibility and social progress

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

An incubator for innovation, it serves as a testbed for sustainable solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

For media enquiries, please contact press.office@expocitydubai.ae