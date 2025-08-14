Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced that it has secured approval to become a General Clearing Member (GCM) for UAE equity markets through the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). This makes Emirates NBD the first entity in the UAE to achieve GCM status.

The approval allows Emirates NBD to offer comprehensive clearing services to trading members across the UAE. As a GCM, Emirates NBD can now provide trading members with a suite of tools, products, and access to credit facilities to reduce operational complexities and improve cost efficiencies within the clearing process.

This marks a critical step in bolstering the UAE's dynamic stock markets, delivering additional clearing capacity and broadening the investment options available to participants as the UAE’s equity market continues to expand and attract investor confidence.

Hessa Al Mulla, General Manager, Emirates NBD Securities, said: “It is a pivotal moment for Emirates NBD to become first General Clearing Member through ADX. This milestone positions us at the forefront of market innovation at a time when the UAE equity market has been attracting substantial and growing investor interest. Our new ADX general clearing membership will open up this opportunity to Emirates NBD's global network of clients. We are now uniquely equipped to provide trading members with unmatched access, fueling the growth and stability of the UAE capital market.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), said: “We are delighted to welcome Emirates NBD Securities as the first General Clearing Member (GCM) on ADX. A key milestone that strengthens our post-trade infrastructure and improves access for investors. This step supports our ongoing efforts to enhance market efficiency, broaden participation and aligns with international best practices. It also reflects

Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a global financial centre and reinforces ADX’s position as a dynamic marketplace connecting regional and international capital with a wide range of investment opportunities.”

With its GCM Status, Emirates NBD continues to strengthen its market leadership and its ability to deliver end-to-end trading solutions for individual and corporate investors.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th June 2025, total assets were AED 1.086 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 295.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 826 branches and 4,555 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a “Public Entity” to a “Public Joint Stock Company PJSC” pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.