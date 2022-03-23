360 square-metre Boutique occupies a central location in Yas Mall, with brand’s latest models and stylish fashion items and merchandise on display

The UAE’s first-of-its-kind Mercedes-Benz Boutique showroom has opened in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi. This premium showroom was opened by Emirates Motor Company, the authorised general distributor for Mercedes-Benz in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The new, 360 square-metre Boutique occupies a central location in Yas Mall, the largest and most popular shopping destination in Abu Dhabi. It will be home to various Mercedes-Benz models, ranging from sports cars to sedans, which visitors will be able to get up close to, alongside a wide range of desireable branded fashion items and merchandise, ensuring it is set to become a popular destination for visitors to the mall and Abu Dhabi-based Mercedes-Benz customers and fans alike.

On opening the Boutique, Emirates Motor Company launched the all-new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ for the first time in Abu Dhabi. With this new model, the brand is embarking on its all-electric future of Driving Performance. The first battery-electric AMG production model is based on the Mercedes EQ architecture for luxury and executive-class vehicles. It impresses with brand-specific features that the customer can experience directly: from the cutting-edge technology to the exterior / interior design and the emotive vehicle sound.

Commenting on the opening of the Boutique showroom, Martin Schulz, President & CEO at Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, said: “Traditional dealerships have been the reliable automotive retail format for decades. However, times have changed. These days, customers also want to be fascinated, excited, convinced and served in a convenient manner. This new Boutique in Yas Mall has been designed with the customer in mind and is the perfect complementary format to our fantastic full-scale Mercedes-Benz showroom and service centre in Airport Road. It follows an innovative new retail format and is designed to get us closer to our Abu Dhabi customers by creating an additional personal and memorable space in the Emirate.”

Ahmed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of Al Fahim Group, said: “We are particularly excited to link up with Aldar to open this first-of-its-kind showroom. The focus is on the extensive shopping area, which will sell a wide selection of Mercedes-Benz fashion items, merchandise and other lifestyle accessories, in a bright and friendly setting. This facility is part of our group strategy to expand and provide added value services for our customers and fans of the brand.”

Saoud Khoory, Chief Retail Officer at Aldar Investment, added: “The introduction of Mercedes-Benz boutique showroom complements our efforts to deliver unique and enriching experiences for our visitors at Yas Mall. We will continue to work with like-minded partners, such as Emirates Motor Company, to present new innovative concepts and world-class retail experiences.”

“This outstanding addition to our Abu Dhabi showrooms will set the bar for design as well as service. We’re thrilled to be expanding our footprint at this location and can’t wait to welcome in new and existing customers for a truly first-class brand experience. In terms of vehicles and world-class facilities, this site will be a completely new experience for returning and new customers alike,” said Mohammed Ghazi Al Momani, General Manager at Emirates Motor Company.

Mercedes-Benz AG at a glance

Mercedes-Benz AG is responsible for the global business of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans with over 173,000 employees worldwide. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and services. Furthermore, with its pioneering innovations, the company aspires to be a leader in the fields of connectivity, automated driving and alternative powertrains. The product portfolio comprises the Mercedes-Benz brand with the sub-brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes me, as well as the smart brand and the EQ product and technology brand for electric mobility. Mercedes-Benz AG is one of the largest manufacturers of premium passenger cars. In 2019, it sold nearly 2.4 million passenger cars and more than 438,000 vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes-Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with over 40 production sites on four continents, while gearing itself to meet the requirements of electric mobility. At the same time, the company is constructing its global battery production network on three continents. Sustainable practice plays a decisive role in both business segments. To the company, sustainability means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is Daimler's sustainable business strategy. In this, the company takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.

About Emirates Motor Company

As the flagship company of ALFAHIM Group, Emirates Motor Company (EMC) – Mercedes-Benz General Authorized Distributor in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi since 1962, symbolizes the phenomenal growth and success the group has achieved.

In true Mercedes-Benz tradition, EMC continuously strives for customer satisfaction and excellence. EMC markets, distributes and services Mercedes-Benz vehicles, from luxury saloons through EMC Passenger Cars to the largest trucks from EMC Commercial Vehicles, providing quality service by certified experts. Operations in Abu Dhabi are carried out from purpose-built premises with a well-integrated network of showrooms, offices, part depots and workshops.

About ALFAHIM Group

ALFAHIM Group is one of the UAE’s most successful family businesses. Based in Abu Dhabi, the conglomerate has played an intrinsic role in the development of the country’s progressive economy, and continues to harness its assets to deliver on a clearly defined mission: To remain a leading sustainable group of companies providing prosperity for future generations across multiple industries. Through its portfolio of companies across the automotive, real estate, energy and travel sectors, the group is a key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 leading to a more sustainable and diversified economy.